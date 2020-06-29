All apartments in Chicago
943 Leavitt

943 N Leavitt St · (773) 938-0036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

943 N Leavitt St, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Extra wide new construction two bedroom, two bath condo plus quality in beautiful Ukrainian Village, two blocks to the heart of Wicker Park, too! Unit features hardwood floors throughout, central air, ceiling fans, fully equipped gourmet island kitchen with maple cabinetry, granite countertops, upgraded black appliances custom glass tile back splash, dishwasher, gas oven/range, fridge, built-in microwave, open living & dining room, tall ceilings, stone surround gas fireplace, luxurious marble baths, Jacuzzi, in-unit laundry, king and queen size bedrooms, large, private deck, garage parking included and more! No pets, please. Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 943 Leavitt have any available units?
943 Leavitt has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 943 Leavitt have?
Some of 943 Leavitt's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 943 Leavitt currently offering any rent specials?
943 Leavitt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 943 Leavitt pet-friendly?
No, 943 Leavitt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 943 Leavitt offer parking?
Yes, 943 Leavitt offers parking.
Does 943 Leavitt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 943 Leavitt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 943 Leavitt have a pool?
No, 943 Leavitt does not have a pool.
Does 943 Leavitt have accessible units?
No, 943 Leavitt does not have accessible units.
Does 943 Leavitt have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 943 Leavitt has units with dishwashers.
