Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:50 AM

9325 South Vanderpoel Avenue, 1R

9325 South Vanderpoel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9325 South Vanderpoel Avenue, Chicago, IL 60643
Beverly

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Newly remodeled, duplex apt. in Beverly: city living in a suburban setting! Hang out with friends and family in your combo LR / DR featuring gleaming, hardwood floors. Don't feel left out as you cook in your open layout KIT with updated stylish cabinets and counter tops. Sleep peacefully in 1 of 3 spacious BR featuring ample closets. Enjoy a soothing bath in 1 of 2 full BTH. Park your wheels in GAR, subject to fees and availability. Run...don't walk! Won't last long!

IMPORTANT: The system will prompt you to confirm the appointment one day in advance, then again two hours before the appointment. You must confirm both times or the system will automatically cancel the appointment.
PIN 25-06-418-007-0000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9325 South Vanderpoel Avenue, 1R have any available units?
9325 South Vanderpoel Avenue, 1R doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 9325 South Vanderpoel Avenue, 1R have?
Some of 9325 South Vanderpoel Avenue, 1R's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9325 South Vanderpoel Avenue, 1R currently offering any rent specials?
9325 South Vanderpoel Avenue, 1R isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9325 South Vanderpoel Avenue, 1R pet-friendly?
Yes, 9325 South Vanderpoel Avenue, 1R is pet friendly.
Does 9325 South Vanderpoel Avenue, 1R offer parking?
No, 9325 South Vanderpoel Avenue, 1R does not offer parking.
Does 9325 South Vanderpoel Avenue, 1R have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9325 South Vanderpoel Avenue, 1R does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9325 South Vanderpoel Avenue, 1R have a pool?
No, 9325 South Vanderpoel Avenue, 1R does not have a pool.
Does 9325 South Vanderpoel Avenue, 1R have accessible units?
No, 9325 South Vanderpoel Avenue, 1R does not have accessible units.
Does 9325 South Vanderpoel Avenue, 1R have units with dishwashers?
No, 9325 South Vanderpoel Avenue, 1R does not have units with dishwashers.
