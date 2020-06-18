9325 South Vanderpoel Avenue, 1R

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Newly remodeled, duplex apt. in Beverly: city living in a suburban setting! Hang out with friends and family in your combo LR / DR featuring gleaming, hardwood floors. Don't feel left out as you cook in your open layout KIT with updated stylish cabinets and counter tops. Sleep peacefully in 1 of 3 spacious BR featuring ample closets. Enjoy a soothing bath in 1 of 2 full BTH. Park your wheels in GAR, subject to fees and availability. Run...don't walk! Won't last long!



PIN 25-06-418-007-0000