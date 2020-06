Amenities

Unbeatable 3 bed, 1 bath unit available ASAP in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood. This unit is close to it all and is a short walk to coffee shops, parks, nightlife, restaurants and public transportation. Lot of natural sunlight is the first thing you see when entering this unit, which features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, dishwasher, central A/C and heat. Laundry on-site. Heat and electric included in rent. Available now!

Contact us to schedule a showing.