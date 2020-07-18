930 Sheridan

Amenities

REHABBED DUPLEX 2BED/2BATH @ 930 W SHERIDAN **AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1** Unit Features: Huge, Open Kitchen Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances Granite Counters Kitchen Island (Breakfast Bar) Very Spacious Living Room Enormous Private Patio on Upper Level 2 Large Bedrooms 2 Updated Bathrooms (One on each floor) Hardwood Floors In Unit Laundry Great Natural Light Very Easy Access to Red Line, Dining, Shopping and Whole Foods on Halsted Pet Friendly (40 LB RESTRICTION, SOME BREED RESTRICTIONS) Professionally Managed No Security Deposit Please call or text Max at Mo2 Properties for showings (847)533-8762



Terms: One year lease