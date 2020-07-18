All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 930 Sheridan.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
930 Sheridan
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:51 PM

930 Sheridan

930 W Sheridan Rd · (847) 533-8762
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

930 W Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
REHABBED DUPLEX 2BED/2BATH @ 930 W SHERIDAN **AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1** Unit Features: Huge, Open Kitchen Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances Granite Counters Kitchen Island (Breakfast Bar) Very Spacious Living Room Enormous Private Patio on Upper Level 2 Large Bedrooms 2 Updated Bathrooms (One on each floor) Hardwood Floors In Unit Laundry Great Natural Light Very Easy Access to Red Line, Dining, Shopping and Whole Foods on Halsted Pet Friendly (40 LB RESTRICTION, SOME BREED RESTRICTIONS) Professionally Managed No Security Deposit Please call or text Max at Mo2 Properties for showings (847)533-8762

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 Sheridan have any available units?
930 Sheridan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 930 Sheridan have?
Some of 930 Sheridan's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 930 Sheridan currently offering any rent specials?
930 Sheridan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 Sheridan pet-friendly?
Yes, 930 Sheridan is pet friendly.
Does 930 Sheridan offer parking?
No, 930 Sheridan does not offer parking.
Does 930 Sheridan have units with washers and dryers?
No, 930 Sheridan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 Sheridan have a pool?
No, 930 Sheridan does not have a pool.
Does 930 Sheridan have accessible units?
No, 930 Sheridan does not have accessible units.
Does 930 Sheridan have units with dishwashers?
No, 930 Sheridan does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 930 Sheridan?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7901 S Dobson
7901 S Dobson Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
Solstice on the Park
1616 East 56th Street
Chicago, IL 60637
Artista 55
5525 North Winthrop Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
Left Bank
300 N Canal Street
Chicago, IL 60606
Lake Park Crescent
1061 E 41st Pl
Chicago, IL 60653
2828 N Pine Grove
2828 N Pine Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Buena Terrace Apartments
4242 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60613
4651 North Wolcott Ave. Apt.
4651 North Wolcott Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity