Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:48 PM

901 South Ashland Ave.

901 South Ashland Avenue · (312) 772-2096
Location

901 South Ashland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
dog park
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
key fob access
Conveniently located in the charming neighborhood of University Village and right near Little Italy and the Medical District, this property is close to Rush University, Stroger Hospital and the UIC campus. Offering easy access to the I-290 and 1-90/94 expressways, it is less than 5 minutes from the CTA Pink Line and public buses that run to the Loop or downtown. Unwind on Taylor Street, where you can find endless bars and restaurants, or walk to any one of four parks less than a half mile away. On-site amenities include an outdoor pool, BBQ/picnic area, gym and business center. These resident and student friendly apartments are quiet and spacious, with ceiling fans and walk-in closets. All units have been renovated with hardwood flooring and new kitchens. Select units also offer balconies. The building has on-site washers and dryers and a fob security key system. Parking is available on-site at an additional charge and there is permit street parking within walking distance. Cats and dogs are accepted throughout (dog breed restrictions apply, but there is no weight limit) and there is a dog park on-site for your furry friend.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 South Ashland Ave. have any available units?
901 South Ashland Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 901 South Ashland Ave. have?
Some of 901 South Ashland Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 South Ashland Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
901 South Ashland Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 South Ashland Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 901 South Ashland Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 901 South Ashland Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 901 South Ashland Ave. offers parking.
Does 901 South Ashland Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 901 South Ashland Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 South Ashland Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 901 South Ashland Ave. has a pool.
Does 901 South Ashland Ave. have accessible units?
No, 901 South Ashland Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 901 South Ashland Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 901 South Ashland Ave. has units with dishwashers.
