901 South Ashland Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park doorman gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill key fob access

Conveniently located in the charming neighborhood of University Village and right near Little Italy and the Medical District, this property is close to Rush University, Stroger Hospital and the UIC campus. Offering easy access to the I-290 and 1-90/94 expressways, it is less than 5 minutes from the CTA Pink Line and public buses that run to the Loop or downtown. Unwind on Taylor Street, where you can find endless bars and restaurants, or walk to any one of four parks less than a half mile away. On-site amenities include an outdoor pool, BBQ/picnic area, gym and business center. These resident and student friendly apartments are quiet and spacious, with ceiling fans and walk-in closets. All units have been renovated with hardwood flooring and new kitchens. Select units also offer balconies. The building has on-site washers and dryers and a fob security key system. Parking is available on-site at an additional charge and there is permit street parking within walking distance. Cats and dogs are accepted throughout (dog breed restrictions apply, but there is no weight limit) and there is a dog park on-site for your furry friend.



Terms: One year lease