877 W Lill Ave D1

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed

New Rehabbed 3BR/2BA Duplex in Lincoln Park! - Property Id: 292934



Beautiful 3BR/2BA Duplex with:

- Tons of living space

- REHABBED kitchen

- granite counter tops & breakfast bar

- New stainless steel appliances including dishwasher

- decorative fireplace

- 2 New Bathrooms

- All bedrooms fit queen bedroom sets.

- all bedrooms have great closet space

- central air and gas / forced heat!



This corner building is a short walk to the El train and DePaul. Laundry In-Unit.



No Security Deposit! $295/person move-in fee.

REMOTE TOURS AVAILABLE



For more information, to schedule a viewing or view similar listings, call or text The Apartment Source (510)230-7173



Corner building - Heart of Lincoln Park! Laundry Room, Walk to DePaul & El Train, updated windows, Building Engineer & Central Air

No Dogs Allowed



