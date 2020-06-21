All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

877 W Lill Ave D1

877 W Lill Ave · (510) 230-7173
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

877 W Lill Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit D1 · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
New Rehabbed 3BR/2BA Duplex in Lincoln Park! - Property Id: 292934

Beautiful 3BR/2BA Duplex with:
- Tons of living space
- REHABBED kitchen
- granite counter tops & breakfast bar
- New stainless steel appliances including dishwasher
- decorative fireplace
- 2 New Bathrooms
- All bedrooms fit queen bedroom sets.
- all bedrooms have great closet space
- central air and gas / forced heat!

This corner building is a short walk to the El train and DePaul. Laundry In-Unit.

No Security Deposit! $295/person move-in fee.
REMOTE TOURS AVAILABLE

For more information, to schedule a viewing or view similar listings, call or text The Apartment Source (510)230-7173

Corner building - Heart of Lincoln Park! Laundry Room, Walk to DePaul & El Train, updated windows, Building Engineer & Central Air
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292934
Property Id 292934

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5828030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 877 W Lill Ave D1 have any available units?
877 W Lill Ave D1 has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 877 W Lill Ave D1 have?
Some of 877 W Lill Ave D1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 877 W Lill Ave D1 currently offering any rent specials?
877 W Lill Ave D1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 877 W Lill Ave D1 pet-friendly?
No, 877 W Lill Ave D1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 877 W Lill Ave D1 offer parking?
No, 877 W Lill Ave D1 does not offer parking.
Does 877 W Lill Ave D1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 877 W Lill Ave D1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 877 W Lill Ave D1 have a pool?
No, 877 W Lill Ave D1 does not have a pool.
Does 877 W Lill Ave D1 have accessible units?
No, 877 W Lill Ave D1 does not have accessible units.
Does 877 W Lill Ave D1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 877 W Lill Ave D1 has units with dishwashers.
