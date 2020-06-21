877 W Lill Ave D1

Amenities
New Rehabbed 3BR/2BA Duplex in Lincoln Park! - Property Id: 292934
Beautiful 3BR/2BA Duplex with:
- Tons of living space
- REHABBED kitchen
- granite counter tops & breakfast bar
- New stainless steel appliances including dishwasher
- decorative fireplace
- 2 New Bathrooms
- All bedrooms fit queen bedroom sets.
- all bedrooms have great closet space
- central air and gas / forced heat!
This corner building is a short walk to the El train and DePaul. Laundry In-Unit.
No Security Deposit! $295/person move-in fee.
REMOTE TOURS AVAILABLE
For more information, to schedule a viewing or view similar listings, call or text The Apartment Source (510)230-7173
No Dogs Allowed
