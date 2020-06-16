873 N Larrabee St 502

Amenities
Must see corner 2-bed/2-bath with panoramic city skyline views! Features hardwood floors, balcony, open kitchen with granite & stainless steel appliances, marble baths, walk-in closets, with one heated garage parking included. Great River North location! Short walk to Brown Line & steps to Chicago Avenue. Close to Downtown, highway, great restaurants, and more.
No Pets Allowed
