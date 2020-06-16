873 N Larrabee St 502

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Must see corner 2-bed/2-bath - Property Id: 219413



Must see corner 2-bed/2-bath with panoramic city skyline views!

Must see corner 2-bed/2-bath with panoramic city skyline views! Features hardwood floors, balcony, open kitchen with granite & stainless steel appliances, marble baths, walk-in closets, with one heated garage parking included. Great River North location! Short walk to Brown Line & steps to Chicago Avenue. Close to Downtown, highway, great restaurants, and more.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/219413

Property Id 219413



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5625284)