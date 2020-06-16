All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

873 N Larrabee St 502

873 North Larrabee Street · (773) 318-3881
Location

873 North Larrabee Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 502 · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Must see corner 2-bed/2-bath with panoramic city skyline views!
Must see corner 2-bed/2-bath with panoramic city skyline views! Features hardwood floors, balcony, open kitchen with granite & stainless steel appliances, marble baths, walk-in closets, with one heated garage parking included. Great River North location! Short walk to Brown Line & steps to Chicago Avenue. Close to Downtown, highway, great restaurants, and more.
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 873 N Larrabee St 502 have any available units?
873 N Larrabee St 502 has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 873 N Larrabee St 502 have?
Some of 873 N Larrabee St 502's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 873 N Larrabee St 502 currently offering any rent specials?
873 N Larrabee St 502 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 873 N Larrabee St 502 pet-friendly?
No, 873 N Larrabee St 502 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 873 N Larrabee St 502 offer parking?
Yes, 873 N Larrabee St 502 does offer parking.
Does 873 N Larrabee St 502 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 873 N Larrabee St 502 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 873 N Larrabee St 502 have a pool?
No, 873 N Larrabee St 502 does not have a pool.
Does 873 N Larrabee St 502 have accessible units?
No, 873 N Larrabee St 502 does not have accessible units.
Does 873 N Larrabee St 502 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 873 N Larrabee St 502 has units with dishwashers.
