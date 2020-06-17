All apartments in Chicago
859 W Cornelia Ave 3N
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

859 W Cornelia Ave 3N

859 W Cornelia Ave · (773) 318-3881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

859 W Cornelia Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3N · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Spacious 2 Bedroom Available in Prime Wrigleyville - Property Id: 245633

Rehabbed 2 bedroom apartment with updated kitchen and bath, spacious living area, hardwood floors, dishwasher. Central a/c. Laundry in-unit. Fantastic location close to Wrigley Field! Short walk to Lake Michigan. Close to transportation, Jewel, Treasure Island Foods, Whole Foods, restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245633
Property Id 245633

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5727962)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 859 W Cornelia Ave 3N have any available units?
859 W Cornelia Ave 3N has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 859 W Cornelia Ave 3N have?
Some of 859 W Cornelia Ave 3N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 859 W Cornelia Ave 3N currently offering any rent specials?
859 W Cornelia Ave 3N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 859 W Cornelia Ave 3N pet-friendly?
Yes, 859 W Cornelia Ave 3N is pet friendly.
Does 859 W Cornelia Ave 3N offer parking?
No, 859 W Cornelia Ave 3N does not offer parking.
Does 859 W Cornelia Ave 3N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 859 W Cornelia Ave 3N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 859 W Cornelia Ave 3N have a pool?
No, 859 W Cornelia Ave 3N does not have a pool.
Does 859 W Cornelia Ave 3N have accessible units?
No, 859 W Cornelia Ave 3N does not have accessible units.
Does 859 W Cornelia Ave 3N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 859 W Cornelia Ave 3N has units with dishwashers.
