856 N HERMITAGE AVE 1R

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly new construction stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly new construction

Newly Construction Condo 3BED/2BA - Property Id: 309523



Brand New Modern Kitchen with White Maple Soft-Close Cabinets, Gray-Quartz Countertops, and High End Stainless Steel Appliances. Large Kitchen Island Features Dishwasher, Breakfast Bar, and Custom Contemporary West Elm Lighting. Open Kitchen/Living/Dining Room. New Modern Bathrooms with Expresso Maple Cabinets and Subway Tile. High End In-Unit Laundry. All New Machinery, HVAC, Roof, etc. White Wood Blinds Pre-Installed. Extra Tail Ceilings and Mocha Stained Brand New Hardwood Floors. Amazing Sunlight.



650+ CREDIT SCORE & PROOF OF 3X'S RENT INCOME ON A MONTHLY BASIS FOR THE HOUSEHOLD IS A GOOD FOUNDATION.



THE PRICE ABOVE EXPRESSED THE LOWEST RENTAL PRICE AT THE TIME THE AD WAS PRESSED & ARE SUBJECTED TO CHANGE. NOT ONLY DO I HAVE THESE BEAUTIFUL UNITS, BUT SEVERAL OTHERS IN MANY BUILDINGS IN THE AREA & ACROSS THE CITY. FEEL FREE TO REACH OUT TO LADARIAN @ 312-589-0370 OR LDC@LocateChicago.com FOR MORE INFO.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/856-n-hermitage-ave-chicago-il-unit-1r/309523

Property Id 309523



(RLNE5937022)