Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Newly Rehabbed,spacious 4 bed, 2 bath Lakeview! - Property Id: 307296



Newly remodeled 4bed, 2bath in Lakeview near Wellington Brown/Purple line station. Big eat-in kitchen with all the updates including granite, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Each bedroom is large and spacious with great closet space and can fit queen & king sized beds.Both bathrooms freshly updated with clean, modern tile work. Huge living room with decorative fireplace and hardwood floors without.



Miguel Tineo

Leasing Agent

312-687-3503

miguel@liveherehomes.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/848-w-wellington-ave-chicago-il/307296

Property Id 307296



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5947003)