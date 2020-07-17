848 W Wellington Ave

Amenities
Newly Rehabbed,spacious 4 bed, 2 bath Lakeview! - Property Id: 307296
Newly remodeled 4bed, 2bath in Lakeview near Wellington Brown/Purple line station. Big eat-in kitchen with all the updates including granite, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Each bedroom is large and spacious with great closet space and can fit queen & king sized beds.Both bathrooms freshly updated with clean, modern tile work. Huge living room with decorative fireplace and hardwood floors without.
No Dogs Allowed
