Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

848 W Wellington Ave

848 West Wellington Avenue · (312) 687-3503
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

848 West Wellington Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $3600 · Avail. now

$3,600

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Newly Rehabbed,spacious 4 bed, 2 bath Lakeview! - Property Id: 307296

Newly remodeled 4bed, 2bath in Lakeview near Wellington Brown/Purple line station. Big eat-in kitchen with all the updates including granite, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Each bedroom is large and spacious with great closet space and can fit queen & king sized beds.Both bathrooms freshly updated with clean, modern tile work. Huge living room with decorative fireplace and hardwood floors without.

Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/848-w-wellington-ave-chicago-il/307296
Property Id 307296

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5947003)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 848 W Wellington Ave have any available units?
848 W Wellington Ave has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 848 W Wellington Ave have?
Some of 848 W Wellington Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 848 W Wellington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
848 W Wellington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 848 W Wellington Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 848 W Wellington Ave is pet friendly.
Does 848 W Wellington Ave offer parking?
No, 848 W Wellington Ave does not offer parking.
Does 848 W Wellington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 848 W Wellington Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 848 W Wellington Ave have a pool?
No, 848 W Wellington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 848 W Wellington Ave have accessible units?
No, 848 W Wellington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 848 W Wellington Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 848 W Wellington Ave has units with dishwashers.
