All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 847 W Cornelia Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
847 W Cornelia Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

847 W Cornelia Ave

847 West Cornelia Avenue · (773) 676-3907
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

847 West Cornelia Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1250 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
All New Junior 1BD, Good Sized Bedroom, Hardwood - Property Id: 246510

All New Junior 1BD, Good Sized Bedroom, Hardwood, GFH, Stainless
Available 3/1/20. This is a newly rehabbed junior one bedroom apartment with new hardwood floors, a new kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, and a new bath. It's on the smaller side: only about 500 sq feet. This unit features tenant controlled gas forced heat (GFH). It also has a shared rear deck! The bedroom is a really nice size, but the living area is on the smaller side. Nice open concept kitchen and living/dining area.
This building is located in the heart of Lakeview / Wrigleyville. It's just steps from great shopping, dining, entertainment, and public transportation, including the CTA Red Line "Addison" Station, the Halsted, Addison, Clark, and Belmont buses.
Cats are welcome, 2 cats max, $20 per month pet rent per cat.
Laundry is in the building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/246510
Property Id 246510

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5650866)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 847 W Cornelia Ave have any available units?
847 W Cornelia Ave has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 847 W Cornelia Ave have?
Some of 847 W Cornelia Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 847 W Cornelia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
847 W Cornelia Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 847 W Cornelia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 847 W Cornelia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 847 W Cornelia Ave offer parking?
No, 847 W Cornelia Ave does not offer parking.
Does 847 W Cornelia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 847 W Cornelia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 847 W Cornelia Ave have a pool?
No, 847 W Cornelia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 847 W Cornelia Ave have accessible units?
No, 847 W Cornelia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 847 W Cornelia Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 847 W Cornelia Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 847 W Cornelia Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chestnut Tower
121 W Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60610
5532 S Kimbark Ave
5532 S Kimbark Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
Clarendon Shores
4750 N Clarendon Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
Addison and Clark
1025 W Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
Lake Meadows
500 E 33rd St
Chicago, IL 60616
4917-23 N Hermitage
4917 North Hermitage Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
2315 N Southport Ave
2315 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
Aurelien
833 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60610

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity