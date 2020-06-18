847 W Cornelia Ave

Amenities

Available 3/1/20. This is a newly rehabbed junior one bedroom apartment with new hardwood floors, a new kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, and a new bath. It's on the smaller side: only about 500 sq feet. This unit features tenant controlled gas forced heat (GFH). It also has a shared rear deck! The bedroom is a really nice size, but the living area is on the smaller side. Nice open concept kitchen and living/dining area.

This building is located in the heart of Lakeview / Wrigleyville. It's just steps from great shopping, dining, entertainment, and public transportation, including the CTA Red Line "Addison" Station, the Halsted, Addison, Clark, and Belmont buses.

Cats are welcome, 2 cats max, $20 per month pet rent per cat.

Laundry is in the building.

No Dogs Allowed



