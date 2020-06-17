All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 6:36 PM

847 North Damen Avenue

847 North Damen Avenue · (800) 795-1010
Location

847 North Damen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Avail 7/1. Duplex down condo for rent! Huge space...3 bed/3 full bath and in-unit, front loading washer dryer! Charming four unit building in popular West Town neighborhood that's been fully remodeled with Central Heat & A/C, Hardwood floors throughout main level, kitchen w/all stainless appliances, granite counter tops, island seating plus separate dining space. Deluxe master bath w/marble surround & double bowl vanity. Large deck off of living room/kitchen and gated/common yard. Pet friendly (2 pets max, $150 NR Fee per pet), no smoking & one exterior parking space INCLUDED in rent! Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent & NO move in/out fees. Tenant pays Gas/Heat, Electric, Comcast Cable/Internet. Unit has ADT Security System already installed if tenant wishes to utilize/pay monthly fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 847 North Damen Avenue have any available units?
847 North Damen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 847 North Damen Avenue have?
Some of 847 North Damen Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 847 North Damen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
847 North Damen Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 847 North Damen Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 847 North Damen Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 847 North Damen Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 847 North Damen Avenue does offer parking.
Does 847 North Damen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 847 North Damen Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 847 North Damen Avenue have a pool?
No, 847 North Damen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 847 North Damen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 847 North Damen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 847 North Damen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 847 North Damen Avenue has units with dishwashers.
