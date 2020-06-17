847 North Damen Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Avail 7/1. Duplex down condo for rent! Huge space...3 bed/3 full bath and in-unit, front loading washer dryer! Charming four unit building in popular West Town neighborhood that's been fully remodeled with Central Heat & A/C, Hardwood floors throughout main level, kitchen w/all stainless appliances, granite counter tops, island seating plus separate dining space. Deluxe master bath w/marble surround & double bowl vanity. Large deck off of living room/kitchen and gated/common yard. Pet friendly (2 pets max, $150 NR Fee per pet), no smoking & one exterior parking space INCLUDED in rent! Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent & NO move in/out fees. Tenant pays Gas/Heat, Electric, Comcast Cable/Internet. Unit has ADT Security System already installed if tenant wishes to utilize/pay monthly fee.