Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

845 W Fulton Market

845 W Fulton Market · (612) 419-1006
Location

845 W Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1695 · Avail. now

$1,695

Studio · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious Studio Layout in Fulton Market! - Property Id: 306958

845 W Fulton Market One of a few Historic Fulton Market Buildings. It is a mixed residential and commercial building at the corner of Fulton Market and Green st. The building has commercial tenants including Duck Duck goat, Guss Fried Chicken, and The Publican, and two stories of residential apartments above. Steps to Au Cheval and the endless new bars and restaurants that the West Loop has to offer as well as Green and Pink el lines. The residential units here are all individually crafted timberlofts featuring incredible wide panel windows, exposed brick, exposed beams, hardwood floors throughout, central air/heat, washer/dryer in unit, stainless steel appliances, and open floorpans. Text/call/email for showings!

Contact:
Orion Olsen
Peak Realty Chicago
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/845-w-fulton-market-chicago-il/306958
Property Id 306958

(RLNE5959478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 845 W Fulton Market have any available units?
845 W Fulton Market has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 845 W Fulton Market have?
Some of 845 W Fulton Market's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 845 W Fulton Market currently offering any rent specials?
845 W Fulton Market is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 845 W Fulton Market pet-friendly?
Yes, 845 W Fulton Market is pet friendly.
Does 845 W Fulton Market offer parking?
No, 845 W Fulton Market does not offer parking.
Does 845 W Fulton Market have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 845 W Fulton Market offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 845 W Fulton Market have a pool?
No, 845 W Fulton Market does not have a pool.
Does 845 W Fulton Market have accessible units?
No, 845 W Fulton Market does not have accessible units.
Does 845 W Fulton Market have units with dishwashers?
No, 845 W Fulton Market does not have units with dishwashers.
