Spacious Studio Layout in Fulton Market!



845 W Fulton Market One of a few Historic Fulton Market Buildings. It is a mixed residential and commercial building at the corner of Fulton Market and Green st. The building has commercial tenants including Duck Duck goat, Guss Fried Chicken, and The Publican, and two stories of residential apartments above. Steps to Au Cheval and the endless new bars and restaurants that the West Loop has to offer as well as Green and Pink el lines. The residential units here are all individually crafted timberlofts featuring incredible wide panel windows, exposed brick, exposed beams, hardwood floors throughout, central air/heat, washer/dryer in unit, stainless steel appliances, and open floorpans. Text/call/email for showings!



