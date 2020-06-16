839 W Sheridan Rd 5

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly all utils included recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed

2nd Floor Studio in Lakeview All Utl. Included!! - Property Id: 214903



Eat in Kitchen, Renovated, Hardwood Floors!



All Utilities Included!! Gas, Heat, Trash, Sewer, Water & Electric! Sheridan Red Line around the block, #151 Bus to Downtown! Fitness Center/ Pool next door at Gill Park for Quarterly Fee to Chicago Park District Target, Whole Foods, Marianos, Walmart & Jewel 1 to 4 blocks away. Hardwood floors Granite Countertops Black Appliances Fifth floor unit Elevator Building Office On Site for Package Delivery Apply now! 650+ credit and 3x rent in monthly needed to apply!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/214903

Property Id 214903



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5666144)