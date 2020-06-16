All apartments in Chicago
839 W Sheridan Rd 5
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

839 W Sheridan Rd 5

839 W Sheridan Rd · (224) 707-1567
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

839 W Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 5 · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
2nd Floor Studio in Lakeview All Utl. Included!! - Property Id: 214903

Eat in Kitchen, Renovated, Hardwood Floors!

All Utilities Included!! Gas, Heat, Trash, Sewer, Water & Electric! Sheridan Red Line around the block, #151 Bus to Downtown! Fitness Center/ Pool next door at Gill Park for Quarterly Fee to Chicago Park District Target, Whole Foods, Marianos, Walmart & Jewel 1 to 4 blocks away. Hardwood floors Granite Countertops Black Appliances Fifth floor unit Elevator Building Office On Site for Package Delivery Apply now! 650+ credit and 3x rent in monthly needed to apply!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/214903
Property Id 214903

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5666144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 839 W Sheridan Rd 5 have any available units?
839 W Sheridan Rd 5 has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 839 W Sheridan Rd 5 have?
Some of 839 W Sheridan Rd 5's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 839 W Sheridan Rd 5 currently offering any rent specials?
839 W Sheridan Rd 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 839 W Sheridan Rd 5 pet-friendly?
No, 839 W Sheridan Rd 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 839 W Sheridan Rd 5 offer parking?
No, 839 W Sheridan Rd 5 does not offer parking.
Does 839 W Sheridan Rd 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 839 W Sheridan Rd 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 839 W Sheridan Rd 5 have a pool?
Yes, 839 W Sheridan Rd 5 has a pool.
Does 839 W Sheridan Rd 5 have accessible units?
No, 839 W Sheridan Rd 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 839 W Sheridan Rd 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 839 W Sheridan Rd 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
