All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 831 W WAVELAND.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
831 W WAVELAND
Last updated May 27 2020 at 8:20 AM

831 W WAVELAND

831 West Waveland Avenue · (312) 961-1674
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

831 West Waveland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Awesome 2 bed in the heart of the Lakeview! Hardwood floors, good natural light. Huge apartment, tons of space! Large, equal sized bedroom. Huge LR and separate dining room. Front facing in large courtyard building.Awesome location in the heart of Lakeview! Located on a quiet tree-lined street, you are walking distance to the lake, Wrigley Field and all that Lakeview has to offer!!! Wrigleyville is around the corner and there are tons of restaurants/bars and shopping practically outside your door!! Jewel, Treasure Island and Whole foods are a hop, skip and a jump away! Great public transit options, Red line at Addison or Clark, Addison and Halsted buses all close by!Bring your furry friends!! Dogs and cats ok! 40 lb weight limit. $500 fee EACH dog, $200 cat fee. 2 pets total ELAN310666

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 831 W WAVELAND have any available units?
831 W WAVELAND doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 831 W WAVELAND currently offering any rent specials?
831 W WAVELAND isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 831 W WAVELAND pet-friendly?
Yes, 831 W WAVELAND is pet friendly.
Does 831 W WAVELAND offer parking?
No, 831 W WAVELAND does not offer parking.
Does 831 W WAVELAND have units with washers and dryers?
No, 831 W WAVELAND does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 831 W WAVELAND have a pool?
No, 831 W WAVELAND does not have a pool.
Does 831 W WAVELAND have accessible units?
No, 831 W WAVELAND does not have accessible units.
Does 831 W WAVELAND have units with dishwashers?
No, 831 W WAVELAND does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 831 W WAVELAND have units with air conditioning?
No, 831 W WAVELAND does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 831 W WAVELAND?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5455 S.blackstone Ave
5455 South Blackstone Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
Pangea Lakes
13300 S Indiana Ave
Chicago, IL 60827
20 E Scott Apartments
20 E Scott St
Chicago, IL 60610
430 West Diversey
430 W Diversey Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614
Belmont by Reside Flats
425 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
4863 N. Hermitage Apt.
4863 North Hermitage Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
1101 E. Hyde Park Boulevard
1101 E Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
530 W Diversey
530 W Diversey Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity