831 W WAVELAND

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

Awesome 2 bed in the heart of the Lakeview! Hardwood floors, good natural light. Huge apartment, tons of space! Large, equal sized bedroom. Huge LR and separate dining room. Front facing in large courtyard building.Awesome location in the heart of Lakeview! Located on a quiet tree-lined street, you are walking distance to the lake, Wrigley Field and all that Lakeview has to offer!!! Wrigleyville is around the corner and there are tons of restaurants/bars and shopping practically outside your door!! Jewel, Treasure Island and Whole foods are a hop, skip and a jump away! Great public transit options, Red line at Addison or Clark, Addison and Halsted buses all close by!Bring your furry friends!! Dogs and cats ok! 40 lb weight limit. $500 fee EACH dog, $200 cat fee. 2 pets total ELAN310666