824 E 89th Pl 1

Southeast Side Apt. near 89th/Cottage Grove - Property Id: 241662



3 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit with modern appliances, ceiling fans, spacious floor plan, backyard and enclosed porch. Close to transportation, shopping and restaurants. Tenant is responsible to pay for electric and cooking gas bill. Tenant is also responsible for heat. Section 8 welcome.



Make your stay more convenient with our free online rent payment and online maintenance request options. One year lease required. One month's rent and move-in fee is payable in full before tenant moves in.



*Section 8 Welcome*



Requirements:



Time on the job at least 7 months

No prior evictions

Monthly income at least 2.5 times the rent

Credit at least 550



Feel free to call with any questions or concerns...

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/241662

No Pets Allowed



