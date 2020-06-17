All apartments in Chicago
824 E 89th Pl 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

824 E 89th Pl 1

824 E 89th Pl · (312) 600-8924
Location

824 E 89th Pl, Chicago, IL 60619
Chatham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
ceiling fan
some paid utils
online portal
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
online portal
Southeast Side Apt. near 89th/Cottage Grove - Property Id: 241662

3 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit with modern appliances, ceiling fans, spacious floor plan, backyard and enclosed porch. Close to transportation, shopping and restaurants. Tenant is responsible to pay for electric and cooking gas bill. Tenant is also responsible for heat. Section 8 welcome.

Make your stay more convenient with our free online rent payment and online maintenance request options. One year lease required. One month's rent and move-in fee is payable in full before tenant moves in.

*Section 8 Welcome*

Requirements:

Time on the job at least 7 months
No prior evictions
Monthly income at least 2.5 times the rent
Credit at least 550

Feel free to call with any questions or concerns...
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/241662
Property Id 241662

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5819697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 824 E 89th Pl 1 have any available units?
824 E 89th Pl 1 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 824 E 89th Pl 1 have?
Some of 824 E 89th Pl 1's amenities include patio / balcony, ceiling fan, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 824 E 89th Pl 1 currently offering any rent specials?
824 E 89th Pl 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 E 89th Pl 1 pet-friendly?
No, 824 E 89th Pl 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 824 E 89th Pl 1 offer parking?
No, 824 E 89th Pl 1 does not offer parking.
Does 824 E 89th Pl 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 824 E 89th Pl 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 E 89th Pl 1 have a pool?
No, 824 E 89th Pl 1 does not have a pool.
Does 824 E 89th Pl 1 have accessible units?
No, 824 E 89th Pl 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 824 E 89th Pl 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 824 E 89th Pl 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
