All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 821 W Newport Ave 1F.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
821 W Newport Ave 1F
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

821 W Newport Ave 1F

821 W Newport Ave · (773) 807-4543
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

821 W Newport Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1F · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
3Bed - 2Bath at 821 W Newport Ave - Property Id: 298302

Located at Halsted & Newport features central air, hardwood floors throughout, updated eat in kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, fridge, gas oven/range, spacious living room, large dining room, tall ceilings, upgraded bathrooms, queen size bedrooms, good closet space, in-unit laundry, large outdoor deck, and cats OK!
For more listings like this one and general help with your apartment search, Please contact me.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298302
Property Id 298302

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5848037)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 W Newport Ave 1F have any available units?
821 W Newport Ave 1F has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 821 W Newport Ave 1F have?
Some of 821 W Newport Ave 1F's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 W Newport Ave 1F currently offering any rent specials?
821 W Newport Ave 1F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 W Newport Ave 1F pet-friendly?
Yes, 821 W Newport Ave 1F is pet friendly.
Does 821 W Newport Ave 1F offer parking?
No, 821 W Newport Ave 1F does not offer parking.
Does 821 W Newport Ave 1F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 821 W Newport Ave 1F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 W Newport Ave 1F have a pool?
No, 821 W Newport Ave 1F does not have a pool.
Does 821 W Newport Ave 1F have accessible units?
No, 821 W Newport Ave 1F does not have accessible units.
Does 821 W Newport Ave 1F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 821 W Newport Ave 1F has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 821 W Newport Ave 1F?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wells Place
837 South Wells Street
Chicago, IL 60607
5415 S. Woodlawn Avenue
5415 S Woodlawn Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
The Belmont by Reside
3170 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60657
2000 N Milwaukee Apartments
2000 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
2450 N Southport Ave
2450 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
3350 N Kenmore
3350 North Kenmore Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
500 W. Belmont
500 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
2015-19 W Ainslie / 4855-57 N Seeley
2015 W Ainslie St
Chicago, IL 60625

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity