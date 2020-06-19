All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 8134 S Burnham Ave.
Chicago, IL
8134 S Burnham Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:00 AM

8134 S Burnham Ave

8134 South Burnham Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8134 South Burnham Avenue, Chicago, IL 60617
South Chicago

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Recently Rehabbed Single Family Home Now Available in South Shore!

4 bedroom family home is now available for rent in the South Shore area. Beautiful finishes, spacious rooms, and hardwood floors throughout. Fantastic kitchen with new cabinets, microwave, dishwasher, stove range, and fridge. Fenced yard with parking pad in the back. Close to Lake Shore Drive, Rainbow Beach, public parks, and public transportation.

Available Now, Book Your Visit Today!

$350 move-in fee, no security deposit, only water included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8134 S Burnham Ave have any available units?
8134 S Burnham Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 8134 S Burnham Ave have?
Some of 8134 S Burnham Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8134 S Burnham Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8134 S Burnham Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8134 S Burnham Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8134 S Burnham Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 8134 S Burnham Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8134 S Burnham Ave does offer parking.
Does 8134 S Burnham Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8134 S Burnham Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8134 S Burnham Ave have a pool?
No, 8134 S Burnham Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8134 S Burnham Ave have accessible units?
No, 8134 S Burnham Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8134 S Burnham Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8134 S Burnham Ave has units with dishwashers.
