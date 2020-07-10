Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

Unit 203 Available 08/01/20 806 W EASTWOOD AVE, #203 - Property Id: 303054



Stunning 2bed/2bath condo in Uptown! Available August 1st!

Stunning 2bed/2bath condo with an open floor plan and lots of natural light! The kitchen has cherry wood cabinets & stainless steel appliances. Eastward facing windows with two private balconies, one off the master suite. Mater bedroom is huge and can fit a king size bed! Hardwood throughout. Walking distance to the Lake Michigan, Margate park, Wilson Red Line, CTA busses, restaurants, night-life and more! Water, gas & heat included in rental price! Pets ok with non-refundable fee, $150 for cats, $250 for dogs. Presented by Fulton Grace Realty



Amenities:

Elevator, Balcony, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303054

Property Id 303054



(RLNE5930480)