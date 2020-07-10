All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

806 W Eastwood Ave 203

806 West Eastwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

806 West Eastwood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
Unit 203 Available 08/01/20 806 W EASTWOOD AVE, #203 - Property Id: 303054

Stunning 2bed/2bath condo in Uptown! Available August 1st!
Stunning 2bed/2bath condo with an open floor plan and lots of natural light! The kitchen has cherry wood cabinets & stainless steel appliances. Eastward facing windows with two private balconies, one off the master suite. Mater bedroom is huge and can fit a king size bed! Hardwood throughout. Walking distance to the Lake Michigan, Margate park, Wilson Red Line, CTA busses, restaurants, night-life and more! Water, gas & heat included in rental price! Pets ok with non-refundable fee, $150 for cats, $250 for dogs. Presented by Fulton Grace Realty

Amenities:
Elevator, Balcony, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303054
Property Id 303054

(RLNE5930480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 W Eastwood Ave 203 have any available units?
806 W Eastwood Ave 203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 806 W Eastwood Ave 203 have?
Some of 806 W Eastwood Ave 203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 806 W Eastwood Ave 203 currently offering any rent specials?
806 W Eastwood Ave 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 W Eastwood Ave 203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 806 W Eastwood Ave 203 is pet friendly.
Does 806 W Eastwood Ave 203 offer parking?
No, 806 W Eastwood Ave 203 does not offer parking.
Does 806 W Eastwood Ave 203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 806 W Eastwood Ave 203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 W Eastwood Ave 203 have a pool?
No, 806 W Eastwood Ave 203 does not have a pool.
Does 806 W Eastwood Ave 203 have accessible units?
No, 806 W Eastwood Ave 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 806 W Eastwood Ave 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 806 W Eastwood Ave 203 has units with dishwashers.
