8014 South Ingleside Avenue - 2S
Last updated April 19 2020 at 3:01 AM

8014 South Ingleside Avenue - 2S

8014 South Ingleside Avenue · (773) 255-0165
Location

8014 South Ingleside Avenue, Chicago, IL 60619
Chatham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
recently renovated
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Large 2 bedroom unit, beautiful hardwood floors through out the unit, eat in kitchen, brand new appliances, washing and dryer hook up in unit. Owner will provide laundry at an additional cost. Tenants pay their own utilities. For a viewing contact Shavon at 773-255-0165
Large 1 bedroom unit, beautiful hardwood floors through out the unit, eat in kitchen, brand new appliances, washing and dryer hook up in unit. Owner will provide in unit laundry at an additional cost. Tenants pay their own utilities. For a viewing contact Shavon at 773-255-0165

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8014 South Ingleside Avenue - 2S have any available units?
8014 South Ingleside Avenue - 2S has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 8014 South Ingleside Avenue - 2S have?
Some of 8014 South Ingleside Avenue - 2S's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8014 South Ingleside Avenue - 2S currently offering any rent specials?
8014 South Ingleside Avenue - 2S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8014 South Ingleside Avenue - 2S pet-friendly?
No, 8014 South Ingleside Avenue - 2S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 8014 South Ingleside Avenue - 2S offer parking?
No, 8014 South Ingleside Avenue - 2S does not offer parking.
Does 8014 South Ingleside Avenue - 2S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8014 South Ingleside Avenue - 2S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8014 South Ingleside Avenue - 2S have a pool?
No, 8014 South Ingleside Avenue - 2S does not have a pool.
Does 8014 South Ingleside Avenue - 2S have accessible units?
No, 8014 South Ingleside Avenue - 2S does not have accessible units.
Does 8014 South Ingleside Avenue - 2S have units with dishwashers?
No, 8014 South Ingleside Avenue - 2S does not have units with dishwashers.
