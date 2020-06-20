All apartments in Chicago
8 East Huron Street
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:00 AM

8 East Huron Street

8 East Huron Street · (317) 340-8519
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8 East Huron Street, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2202 · Avail. now

$9,162

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
AVAILABLE NOW - Absolute must-see PENTHOUSE in one of Chicago's most desirable, boutique- rental properties! Gorgeous newer construction in the heart of the city where Gold Coast meets River North. The custom kitchen includes Miele appliances with an Incognito Island Ventilation Hood, full pantry, and wine fridge. Enjoy sophisticated, boutique living with best in-class finishes and top-of-the-line rooftop amenities. Curated art collection on each residential floor, rooftop pool deck, rooftop terrace, coffee lounge, fitness center with state of the art equipment, and incredible views in every direction! 2750 sq.ft. + balcony

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 East Huron Street have any available units?
8 East Huron Street has a unit available for $9,162 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 8 East Huron Street have?
Some of 8 East Huron Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 East Huron Street currently offering any rent specials?
8 East Huron Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 East Huron Street pet-friendly?
No, 8 East Huron Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 8 East Huron Street offer parking?
Yes, 8 East Huron Street does offer parking.
Does 8 East Huron Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 East Huron Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 East Huron Street have a pool?
Yes, 8 East Huron Street has a pool.
Does 8 East Huron Street have accessible units?
No, 8 East Huron Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8 East Huron Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 East Huron Street has units with dishwashers.
