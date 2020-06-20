8 East Huron Street

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW - Absolute must-see PENTHOUSE in one of Chicago's most desirable, boutique- rental properties! Gorgeous newer construction in the heart of the city where Gold Coast meets River North. The custom kitchen includes Miele appliances with an Incognito Island Ventilation Hood, full pantry, and wine fridge. Enjoy sophisticated, boutique living with best in-class finishes and top-of-the-line rooftop amenities. Curated art collection on each residential floor, rooftop pool deck, rooftop terrace, coffee lounge, fitness center with state of the art equipment, and incredible views in every direction! 2750 sq.ft. + balcony