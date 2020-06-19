7728 Ashland

Amenities

Fabulous condo quality one bedroom one bathroom in the heart of Rogers Park! Unit features exposed brick, central heat and AC, water and internet included, updated kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite countertops, microwave, updated bathroom, spacious bedroom, bay windows, great closet space, high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, in-unit laundry, spacious balcony, pets welcome, and more! Steps to shopping, nightlife, transportation, and more! Won't Last Long! Call Today!



Terms: One year lease