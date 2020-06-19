All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 7728 Ashland.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
7728 Ashland
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:11 PM

7728 Ashland

7728 N Ashland Ave · (773) 938-0036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Rogers Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7728 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 556 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Fabulous condo quality one bedroom one bathroom in the heart of Rogers Park! Unit features exposed brick, central heat and AC, water and internet included, updated kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite countertops, microwave, updated bathroom, spacious bedroom, bay windows, great closet space, high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, in-unit laundry, spacious balcony, pets welcome, and more! Steps to shopping, nightlife, transportation, and more! Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7728 Ashland have any available units?
7728 Ashland has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7728 Ashland have?
Some of 7728 Ashland's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7728 Ashland currently offering any rent specials?
7728 Ashland isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7728 Ashland pet-friendly?
Yes, 7728 Ashland is pet friendly.
Does 7728 Ashland offer parking?
No, 7728 Ashland does not offer parking.
Does 7728 Ashland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7728 Ashland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7728 Ashland have a pool?
No, 7728 Ashland does not have a pool.
Does 7728 Ashland have accessible units?
No, 7728 Ashland does not have accessible units.
Does 7728 Ashland have units with dishwashers?
No, 7728 Ashland does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7728 Ashland?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7901 S Dobson
7901 S Dobson Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
Xavier
625 W Division St
Chicago, IL 60610
Grace Shores
639 West Grace Street
Chicago, IL 60613
1401 E.hyde Park Blvd
1401 East Hyde Park Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60615
Cornell Terrace
5430 S Cornell Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
North + Vine
633 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60610
777 South State
2 E 8th St
Chicago, IL 60605
2256 N Cleveland Ave
2256 N Cleveland Ave
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity