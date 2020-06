Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

$1,100 - 2-Bed/1-Bath Condo for Lease - Must see! - Modern 2 bedroom/1 bath for rent in Rogers Park available now.



The unit includes hardwood floors, central air/heat, and back porch. Lots of windows for good lighting. Open space concept, and close to a bus stop.



No security deposit required.

$400 move-in fee.



For more details, or to set up a showing, leave your detail or text us your name and email to: 872-216-8664.



(RLNE3212797)