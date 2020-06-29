7543 N Bell Ave 3F

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Top Floor! Large Living Space! Modern Finishes!



Location:

N. Bell Ave

Chicago, IL 60645



Neighborhood:

West Rogers Park



Rent: $1300

Beds: 2

Bath: 1

Available Date: Now

Broker Fee: No Fee

Pet Policy: Pet Friendly (Ask Agent)

Parking: For Rent ($125/mo)

Utilities Included: N/A (Ask Agent)



UNIT FEATURES:



Hardwood Flooring

Mini Blinds

Modern Kitchen w/ SS Appliances Including Dishwasher & Microwave

Granite Counters

Large Living Space w/ Designated Dining Area

Tons of Closet Space

Queen & King Sized Bedrooms

Modern Bathroom



PROPERTY FEATURES:



On-Site Laundry

Extra Storage

Controlled Access

Parking For Rent



Short Walk to Public Transit (CTA Bus & Howard Redline), Restaurants, Parks, Shopping & So Much More!



-VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE-



*CONTACT JESSICA DIRECTLY FOR APPLICATION DETAILS, UNIT AVAILABILITY/STATUS & BOOKING. PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE. APPLICATION FEES NON-REFUNDABLE*



Jessica Goodnight

Landstar Realty Group

773-368-9715



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/7543-n-bell-ave-chicago-il-unit-3f/309027

(RLNE5939599)