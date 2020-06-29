All apartments in Chicago
7543 N Bell Ave 3F

7543 North Bell Avenue · (773) 368-9715
Location

7543 North Bell Avenue, Chicago, IL 60645
West Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3F · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Top Floor! Large Living Space! Modern Finishes! - Property Id: 309027

Location:
N. Bell Ave
Chicago, IL 60645

Neighborhood:
West Rogers Park

Rent: $1300
Beds: 2
Bath: 1
Available Date: Now
Broker Fee: No Fee
Pet Policy: Pet Friendly (Ask Agent)
Parking: For Rent ($125/mo)
Utilities Included: N/A (Ask Agent)

UNIT FEATURES:

Hardwood Flooring
Mini Blinds
Modern Kitchen w/ SS Appliances Including Dishwasher & Microwave
Granite Counters
Large Living Space w/ Designated Dining Area
Tons of Closet Space
Queen & King Sized Bedrooms
Modern Bathroom

PROPERTY FEATURES:

On-Site Laundry
Extra Storage
Controlled Access
Parking For Rent

Short Walk to Public Transit (CTA Bus & Howard Redline), Restaurants, Parks, Shopping & So Much More!

-VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE-

*CONTACT JESSICA DIRECTLY FOR APPLICATION DETAILS, UNIT AVAILABILITY/STATUS & BOOKING. PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE. APPLICATION FEES NON-REFUNDABLE*

Jessica Goodnight
Landstar Realty Group
773-368-9715

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/7543-n-bell-ave-chicago-il-unit-3f/309027
Property Id 309027

(RLNE5939599)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7543 N Bell Ave 3F have any available units?
7543 N Bell Ave 3F has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7543 N Bell Ave 3F have?
Some of 7543 N Bell Ave 3F's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7543 N Bell Ave 3F currently offering any rent specials?
7543 N Bell Ave 3F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7543 N Bell Ave 3F pet-friendly?
Yes, 7543 N Bell Ave 3F is pet friendly.
Does 7543 N Bell Ave 3F offer parking?
Yes, 7543 N Bell Ave 3F offers parking.
Does 7543 N Bell Ave 3F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7543 N Bell Ave 3F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7543 N Bell Ave 3F have a pool?
No, 7543 N Bell Ave 3F does not have a pool.
Does 7543 N Bell Ave 3F have accessible units?
No, 7543 N Bell Ave 3F does not have accessible units.
Does 7543 N Bell Ave 3F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7543 N Bell Ave 3F has units with dishwashers.
