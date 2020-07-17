All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

7530 N Seeley Ave 206

7530 North Seeley Avenue · (262) 843-5832
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7530 North Seeley Avenue, Chicago, IL 60645
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 206 · Avail. now

$1,595

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
In unit laundry Rogers Park 2 bedroom - Property Id: 301672

Enjoy this exclusive East Rogers Park Location! This exquisite second floor apartments will score a "TEN" for quality, condition and location. Just west of the RED LINE train station walk, ride or take public transportation to all points Chicago-land and the North Shore. Plenty of closet space for your winter gear and other garments. The hardwood floors are through out the apartment.The kitchen with granite counter tops and granite island are complimented by the stainless steel appliances with matching dishwasher and microwave. Truly, a great chefs kitchen to demonstrate the skills of a home cooked meal.Find two full bathrooms with inlaid tiles and upscale fixtures.This apartment has central air and heat.Water included. Tenant responsible for heat, cooking gas and electric.There is an in unit combination washer dryer. Great pet friendly building; NO security deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301672
Property Id 301672

(RLNE5861567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7530 N Seeley Ave 206 have any available units?
7530 N Seeley Ave 206 has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7530 N Seeley Ave 206 have?
Some of 7530 N Seeley Ave 206's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7530 N Seeley Ave 206 currently offering any rent specials?
7530 N Seeley Ave 206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7530 N Seeley Ave 206 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7530 N Seeley Ave 206 is pet friendly.
Does 7530 N Seeley Ave 206 offer parking?
No, 7530 N Seeley Ave 206 does not offer parking.
Does 7530 N Seeley Ave 206 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7530 N Seeley Ave 206 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7530 N Seeley Ave 206 have a pool?
No, 7530 N Seeley Ave 206 does not have a pool.
Does 7530 N Seeley Ave 206 have accessible units?
No, 7530 N Seeley Ave 206 does not have accessible units.
Does 7530 N Seeley Ave 206 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7530 N Seeley Ave 206 has units with dishwashers.
