7530 N Seeley Ave 206

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym

In unit laundry Rogers Park 2 bedroom - Property Id: 301672



Enjoy this exclusive East Rogers Park Location! This exquisite second floor apartments will score a "TEN" for quality, condition and location. Just west of the RED LINE train station walk, ride or take public transportation to all points Chicago-land and the North Shore. Plenty of closet space for your winter gear and other garments. The hardwood floors are through out the apartment.The kitchen with granite counter tops and granite island are complimented by the stainless steel appliances with matching dishwasher and microwave. Truly, a great chefs kitchen to demonstrate the skills of a home cooked meal.Find two full bathrooms with inlaid tiles and upscale fixtures.This apartment has central air and heat.Water included. Tenant responsible for heat, cooking gas and electric.There is an in unit combination washer dryer. Great pet friendly building; NO security deposit.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301672

Property Id 301672



(RLNE5861567)