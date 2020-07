Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

Stunning Rehabbed Lakeview Studio in Courtyard - Property Id: 274745



Beautiful gut rehabbed Studio in incredible East Lakeview location steps from all the restaurants and bars on Halsted Street and walking distance from CTA and Wrigley Field.

Washer/Dryer in unit!!



Photos may be of similar unit in building. Contact Rikki Mueller at 857-225-0029 to schedule a video tour. Units are currently occupied and in person tours cannot be legally accommodated.



Apartment Features:

Laundry in unit

Stainless steel appliances

Granite countertops

Hardwood flooring

Dishwasher

Back deck

Transit nearby



Pet Policy:

Dogs and cats allowed



Rikki Mueller

JMG Management Inc.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274745

Property Id 274745



(RLNE5904888)