All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 730 N Clark St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
730 N Clark St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

730 N Clark St

730 North Clark Street · (312) 339-0008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

730 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $3043 · Avail. now

$3,043

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
sauna
Steps to the Loop- Awesome Deal - Property Id: 313025

**Convenient Printers Row Location! Walk to the Loop! Located Near City Colleges, Columbia College, Roosevelt University, John Marshall Law. CTA and Metra Stops Just Steps Away!!

LUXURY FEATURES
Stainless Steel Appliances
Granite Countertops
Hardwood Floors
Private Balcony with Amazing City Skyline Views
Expansive Walk in Closets
Washer Dryer in Unit

COMMUNITY AMENITIES
24-Hour Door Staff
Resistance Pool
Large Outdoor Sundeck with Outdoor Fireplaces
Spa and Sauna
Fitness Club
Resident Lounge

Call, Text, or Email me to schedule a tour! I am available 7 days a week!

Katie Justice | Broker
Downtown Apartment Company LLC

REF#14
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/730-n-clark-st-chicago-il/313025
Property Id 313025

(RLNE5957878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 N Clark St have any available units?
730 N Clark St has a unit available for $3,043 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 730 N Clark St have?
Some of 730 N Clark St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 N Clark St currently offering any rent specials?
730 N Clark St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 N Clark St pet-friendly?
Yes, 730 N Clark St is pet friendly.
Does 730 N Clark St offer parking?
No, 730 N Clark St does not offer parking.
Does 730 N Clark St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 730 N Clark St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 N Clark St have a pool?
Yes, 730 N Clark St has a pool.
Does 730 N Clark St have accessible units?
No, 730 N Clark St does not have accessible units.
Does 730 N Clark St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 730 N Clark St has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 730 N Clark St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

180 North Jefferson
180 N Jefferson St
Chicago, IL 60661
417 W Roscoe St
417 W Roscoe St
Chicago, IL 60657
3112-14 N Racine
3112 North Racine Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
AMLI River North
71 W Hubbard St
Chicago, IL 60654
7120 S Wabash
7120 S Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
Moment
545 N McClurg Ct
Chicago, IL 60611
6832 S Crandon
6832 S Crandon Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
The Bernardin
747 N Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60611

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity