Amenities
Steps to the Loop- Awesome Deal - Property Id: 313025
**Convenient Printers Row Location! Walk to the Loop! Located Near City Colleges, Columbia College, Roosevelt University, John Marshall Law. CTA and Metra Stops Just Steps Away!!
LUXURY FEATURES
Stainless Steel Appliances
Granite Countertops
Hardwood Floors
Private Balcony with Amazing City Skyline Views
Expansive Walk in Closets
Washer Dryer in Unit
COMMUNITY AMENITIES
24-Hour Door Staff
Resistance Pool
Large Outdoor Sundeck with Outdoor Fireplaces
Spa and Sauna
Fitness Club
Resident Lounge
Call, Text, or Email me to schedule a tour! I am available 7 days a week!
Katie Justice | Broker
Downtown Apartment Company LLC
REF#14
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/730-n-clark-st-chicago-il/313025
Property Id 313025
(RLNE5957878)