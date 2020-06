Amenities

Welcome home to this beautifully restored one bed with a den in Greater Grand Crossing. Hardwood floors throughout, tile in the bathroom with very large stand up shower! Offering original architecture details such as built in mirror! Separate living and dining room! Kitchen offering stainless appliances including a microwave! Each unit has a private balcony,& central air! Coin laundry onsite.

