713 W Wrightwood Ave 3R

This recently remodeled sunny one bedroom has a distinctive, modern kitchen that comes with a dishwasher and a center island that provides extra counter and storage space. The apartment also has shiny hardwood floors, gas forced heat, and central air conditioning. The building conveniently features laundry facilities. This stunning building features a beautifully refinished bay and is located less than half a mile away from DePaul University. Restaurants and bars are abundant on Halsted and Clark Streets and nearby Lincoln Avenue. Lincoln Park's many amenities including bike paths, running paths, ponds, beaches and the zoo are just five blocks east. Transportation is very convenient; the Fullerton CTA station which services the Red, Brown, and Express Purple Line trains is five blocks away and the #22 Clark Street bus which goes down to the loop is just one block east. Parking is available at this location - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty

