All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 713 W Wrightwood Ave 3R.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
713 W Wrightwood Ave 3R
Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:00 AM

713 W Wrightwood Ave 3R

713 West Wrightwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

713 West Wrightwood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
1Bed - 1Bath at 713 W Wrightwood Ave - Property Id: 313202

This recently remodeled sunny one bedroom has a distinctive, modern kitchen that comes with a dishwasher and a center island that provides extra counter and storage space. The apartment also has shiny hardwood floors, gas forced heat, and central air conditioning. The building conveniently features laundry facilities. This stunning building features a beautifully refinished bay and is located less than half a mile away from DePaul University. Restaurants and bars are abundant on Halsted and Clark Streets and nearby Lincoln Avenue. Lincoln Park's many amenities including bike paths, running paths, ponds, beaches and the zoo are just five blocks east. Transportation is very convenient; the Fullerton CTA station which services the Red, Brown, and Express Purple Line trains is five blocks away and the #22 Clark Street bus which goes down to the loop is just one block east. Parking is available at this location - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313202
Property Id 313202

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5903701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 W Wrightwood Ave 3R have any available units?
713 W Wrightwood Ave 3R doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 713 W Wrightwood Ave 3R have?
Some of 713 W Wrightwood Ave 3R's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 W Wrightwood Ave 3R currently offering any rent specials?
713 W Wrightwood Ave 3R is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 W Wrightwood Ave 3R pet-friendly?
Yes, 713 W Wrightwood Ave 3R is pet friendly.
Does 713 W Wrightwood Ave 3R offer parking?
Yes, 713 W Wrightwood Ave 3R offers parking.
Does 713 W Wrightwood Ave 3R have units with washers and dryers?
No, 713 W Wrightwood Ave 3R does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 W Wrightwood Ave 3R have a pool?
No, 713 W Wrightwood Ave 3R does not have a pool.
Does 713 W Wrightwood Ave 3R have accessible units?
No, 713 W Wrightwood Ave 3R does not have accessible units.
Does 713 W Wrightwood Ave 3R have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 713 W Wrightwood Ave 3R has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

4951 North Oakley Ave. Apt.
4951 North Oakley Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
1022 W. Dakin
1022 W Dakin St
Chicago, IL 60613
65 East Scott Street Building
65 E Scott St
Chicago, IL 60610
5118 S.dorchester Ave
5118 South Dorchester Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
3356-58 N Sheffield
3356 North Sheffield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
L Logan Square
2211 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
Pangea Commons - 5046 S Champlain
5046 S Champlain Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Eleven40
1140 S Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60605

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College