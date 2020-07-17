7064 N Clark St 302

Amenities

Unit 302 Available 09/01/20 Rogers Park Three bed / Two bath - Property Id: 308343



Spacious and stunning remodeled apartments in Rogers Park! Located steps from the Rogers Park metra, grocery stores, shopping,c offee shops, and near the Loyola campus. The apartments have been completely remodeled with fantastic condo-quality finishes, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, new backsplashes, and ample natural sunlight. The building is a corner walkup with parking onsite, and it is pet friendly! Building utility fee, pet fees, and move in fees apply. Listed by Peak Realty Chicago, apartments are professionally managed by Peak Properties.

Broker: Andrew Lowrance

**Application fees are non-refundable, please reach out to us before you apply to verify credit and income requirements**

