7064 N Clark St 302
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

7064 N Clark St 302

7064 North Clark Street · (417) 234-0684
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7064 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 302 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1094 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Unit 302 Available 09/01/20 Rogers Park Three bed / Two bath - Property Id: 308343

Spacious and stunning remodeled apartments in Rogers Park! Located steps from the Rogers Park metra, grocery stores, shopping,c offee shops, and near the Loyola campus. The apartments have been completely remodeled with fantastic condo-quality finishes, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, new backsplashes, and ample natural sunlight. The building is a corner walkup with parking onsite, and it is pet friendly! Building utility fee, pet fees, and move in fees apply. Listed by Peak Realty Chicago, apartments are professionally managed by Peak Properties.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7064 N Clark St 302 have any available units?
7064 N Clark St 302 has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7064 N Clark St 302 have?
Some of 7064 N Clark St 302's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7064 N Clark St 302 currently offering any rent specials?
7064 N Clark St 302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7064 N Clark St 302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7064 N Clark St 302 is pet friendly.
Does 7064 N Clark St 302 offer parking?
Yes, 7064 N Clark St 302 offers parking.
Does 7064 N Clark St 302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7064 N Clark St 302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7064 N Clark St 302 have a pool?
No, 7064 N Clark St 302 does not have a pool.
Does 7064 N Clark St 302 have accessible units?
No, 7064 N Clark St 302 does not have accessible units.
Does 7064 N Clark St 302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7064 N Clark St 302 has units with dishwashers.
