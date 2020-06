Amenities

Fantastic 2 Bed/1 Bath in Rogers Park! This apartment features hardwood floors throughout, central heat & air, gas fireplace and in-unit laundry! The updated kitchen has cherry cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. There are also 2 outdoor spaces: a balcony off the living room and a very large deck off of the kitchen! A private storage space in the basement is also included. Available now!