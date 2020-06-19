6948 North Wolcott Ave.

Amenities

Apartment Features: Two Tone White & Gray Kitchen Cabinets Stainless Steel Appliances includes Dishwasher Quartz Countertops with Deep Undermount Sink Spacious Living Room with Front View White Exposed Brick Accent Walls 3 Excellent Sized Bedrooms Renovated Bathroom Designer Plank Flooring Great Closet Space Heat & Water Included Pets Welcome (No Pet Rent) Building Features: 24 HR Fitness Room 24 HR Laundry Room with Mobile Pay New Weather Efficient Exterior Windows Front Door Intercom Trash Recycling Area Close to Restaurants, Shopping, Nightlife and Beautiful Warren Park Close to Metra Rogers Park, Morse Redline and Easy LSD access Management Features: A+ Better Business Bureau Rating Office open 6 days a week, Monday through Saturday Pay your rent online with no convenience fees Submit Maintenance requests through the online tenant portal Rebuild your credit by paying rent on time (ask how!)



Terms: One year lease