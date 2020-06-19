All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 30 2020 at 2:11 AM

6948 North Wolcott Ave.

6948 North Wolcott Avenue · (773) 893-0916
Location

6948 North Wolcott Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

24hr laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
e-payments
Apartment Features: Two Tone White & Gray Kitchen Cabinets Stainless Steel Appliances includes Dishwasher Quartz Countertops with Deep Undermount Sink Spacious Living Room with Front View White Exposed Brick Accent Walls 3 Excellent Sized Bedrooms Renovated Bathroom Designer Plank Flooring Great Closet Space Heat & Water Included Pets Welcome (No Pet Rent) Building Features: 24 HR Fitness Room 24 HR Laundry Room with Mobile Pay New Weather Efficient Exterior Windows Front Door Intercom Trash Recycling Area Close to Restaurants, Shopping, Nightlife and Beautiful Warren Park Close to Metra Rogers Park, Morse Redline and Easy LSD access Management Features: A+ Better Business Bureau Rating Office open 6 days a week, Monday through Saturday Pay your rent online with no convenience fees Submit Maintenance requests through the online tenant portal Rebuild your credit by paying rent on time (ask how!)

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6948 North Wolcott Ave. have any available units?
6948 North Wolcott Ave. has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6948 North Wolcott Ave. have?
Some of 6948 North Wolcott Ave.'s amenities include 24hr laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6948 North Wolcott Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6948 North Wolcott Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6948 North Wolcott Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6948 North Wolcott Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 6948 North Wolcott Ave. offer parking?
No, 6948 North Wolcott Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 6948 North Wolcott Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6948 North Wolcott Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6948 North Wolcott Ave. have a pool?
No, 6948 North Wolcott Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 6948 North Wolcott Ave. have accessible units?
No, 6948 North Wolcott Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6948 North Wolcott Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6948 North Wolcott Ave. has units with dishwashers.
