Gorgeous renovated building in historic South Shore within walking distance to the lakefront. This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment has hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting, a fireplace with exposed brick walls in the living/dining room area and in the hallway. The largest bedroom has a beautiful private bathroom. Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. There is an in-unit washer/dryer and a deck with a private backyard. Close to the Jackson Park Golf course and public transportation. Section 8 applicants welcome.