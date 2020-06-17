All apartments in Chicago
Last updated March 9 2020 at 2:03 AM

6748 N ASHLAND

6748 North Ashland Avenue · (269) 245-7496
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6748 North Ashland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
lobby
Spacious One Bedroom in Rogers Park!
Make your way to these apartments at Ashland, and you'll see an intricately designed building with art deco influences and major curb appeal. Inside this yellow brick building, a mix of studio and one-bedroom apartment homes combine modern renovations with the original character, such as crown molding, keyhole doorways, and retro bathroom tile floors. A large updated lobby provides a great space for neighbors to meet inside, while many residents enjoy sitting on the benches outside the front entryway during warmer months. Nearby public transportation is available, including a bus stop that is a one-minute walk from the lobby. Clark Street provides plenty of restaurants, supermarkets. *Photos may be of similar unit*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6748 N ASHLAND have any available units?
6748 N ASHLAND doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 6748 N ASHLAND currently offering any rent specials?
6748 N ASHLAND isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6748 N ASHLAND pet-friendly?
No, 6748 N ASHLAND is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 6748 N ASHLAND offer parking?
No, 6748 N ASHLAND does not offer parking.
Does 6748 N ASHLAND have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6748 N ASHLAND does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6748 N ASHLAND have a pool?
No, 6748 N ASHLAND does not have a pool.
Does 6748 N ASHLAND have accessible units?
No, 6748 N ASHLAND does not have accessible units.
Does 6748 N ASHLAND have units with dishwashers?
No, 6748 N ASHLAND does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6748 N ASHLAND have units with air conditioning?
No, 6748 N ASHLAND does not have units with air conditioning.
