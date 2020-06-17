6748 N ASHLAND

Amenities

Spacious One Bedroom in Rogers Park!

Make your way to these apartments at Ashland, and you'll see an intricately designed building with art deco influences and major curb appeal. Inside this yellow brick building, a mix of studio and one-bedroom apartment homes combine modern renovations with the original character, such as crown molding, keyhole doorways, and retro bathroom tile floors. A large updated lobby provides a great space for neighbors to meet inside, while many residents enjoy sitting on the benches outside the front entryway during warmer months. Nearby public transportation is available, including a bus stop that is a one-minute walk from the lobby. Clark Street provides plenty of restaurants, supermarkets. *Photos may be of similar unit*