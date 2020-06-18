All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 6720 S Jeffery Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
6720 S Jeffery Blvd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

6720 S Jeffery Blvd

6720 South Jeffery Avenue · (708) 682-0315
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
South Shore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6720 South Jeffery Avenue, Chicago, IL 60649
South Shore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 307 · Avail. now

$810

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
elevator
some paid utils
key fob access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
key fob access
SPACIOUS 1BD IN SOUTH SHORE - Property Id: 287730

IF APPROVED Move In Within 7 DAYS Located at the north end of the Jackson Park Highlands, 6720 Jeffery is unmatched by its peers. Luxury amenities await you including elevator access, on-site laundry facilities, modern appliances and fixtures, and FREE heat and cooking gas. Rest easy with our keyless fob entry and security camera system. Let our 24/7 emergency maintenance team attend to all of your needs. Steps from the Jeffery Jump bus terminal and easy access to Lake Shore Drive make getting downtown and around the city a breeze. And when you have some free time, enjoy the Jackson Park Golf Course, South Shore Cultural Center, and all that Chicago's picturesque lake front have to offer.
*Tenant requirements *
575 credit
Income must be 2.8x's rent
No evictions or judgements
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287730
Property Id 287730

(RLNE5809015)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6720 S Jeffery Blvd have any available units?
6720 S Jeffery Blvd has a unit available for $810 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6720 S Jeffery Blvd have?
Some of 6720 S Jeffery Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6720 S Jeffery Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
6720 S Jeffery Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6720 S Jeffery Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6720 S Jeffery Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 6720 S Jeffery Blvd offer parking?
No, 6720 S Jeffery Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 6720 S Jeffery Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6720 S Jeffery Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6720 S Jeffery Blvd have a pool?
No, 6720 S Jeffery Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 6720 S Jeffery Blvd have accessible units?
No, 6720 S Jeffery Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 6720 S Jeffery Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6720 S Jeffery Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6720 S Jeffery Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

4721 S. Ellis Avenue
4721 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
The Residences at 8 East Huron
8 E Huron St
Chicago, IL 60611
5118 S.dorchester Ave
5118 South Dorchester Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
5532 S.kenwood Ave
5532 South Kenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60637
AMLI 900
900 S Clark St
Chicago, IL 60605
5201 W Washington Blvd
5201-07 West Washington Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60644
JeffJack Apartments
601 W Jackson Blvd
Chicago, IL 60661
5355-5361 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
5355 S Cottage Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity