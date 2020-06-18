6720 S Jeffery Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry 24hr maintenance key fob access

SPACIOUS 1BD IN SOUTH SHORE - Property Id: 287730



IF APPROVED Move In Within 7 DAYS Located at the north end of the Jackson Park Highlands, 6720 Jeffery is unmatched by its peers. Luxury amenities await you including elevator access, on-site laundry facilities, modern appliances and fixtures, and FREE heat and cooking gas. Rest easy with our keyless fob entry and security camera system. Let our 24/7 emergency maintenance team attend to all of your needs. Steps from the Jeffery Jump bus terminal and easy access to Lake Shore Drive make getting downtown and around the city a breeze. And when you have some free time, enjoy the Jackson Park Golf Course, South Shore Cultural Center, and all that Chicago's picturesque lake front have to offer.

*Tenant requirements *

575 credit

Income must be 2.8x's rent

No evictions or judgements

