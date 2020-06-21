6704 N Artesian Ave 2N

Amenities

Unit 2N Available 07/01/20 Two Bed, One Bath Apt! In West Rogers Park - Property Id: 261082



Two Bedroom, One Bath Apartment! In Great West Rogers Park Location. Short walk to Warren Park as well as shopping, dining, and entertainment along Devon!



Includes modern features such as:



-In-Unit Washer & Dryer

-Central Heat and Air Conditioning

-Full Modern Kitchen

-Stainless Steel Appliances Including Dishwasher

-Granite Countertops / Dark Wood Cabinetry

-Spacious Bedrooms

-Spa-Tiled Bathroom

-Hardwood Flooring Throughout

-Attached Back Porch



Off-Street Parking Garage Spaces Available for Additional Monthly Rate



Available June 1st!



Call, E-Mail or Text Jason ANYTIME at 773.491.1713 for more information or to set up a showing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/261082

No Dogs Allowed



