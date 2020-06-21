All apartments in Chicago
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
6704 N Artesian Ave 2N
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:48 AM

6704 N Artesian Ave 2N

6704 North Artesian Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6704 North Artesian Avenue, Chicago, IL 60645
West Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
dogs allowed
Unit 2N Available 07/01/20 Two Bed, One Bath Apt! In West Rogers Park - Property Id: 261082

Two Bedroom, One Bath Apartment! In Great West Rogers Park Location. Short walk to Warren Park as well as shopping, dining, and entertainment along Devon!

Includes modern features such as:

-In-Unit Washer & Dryer
-Central Heat and Air Conditioning
-Full Modern Kitchen
-Stainless Steel Appliances Including Dishwasher
-Granite Countertops / Dark Wood Cabinetry
-Spacious Bedrooms
-Spa-Tiled Bathroom
-Hardwood Flooring Throughout
-Attached Back Porch

Off-Street Parking Garage Spaces Available for Additional Monthly Rate

Available June 1st!

Call, E-Mail or Text Jason ANYTIME at 773.491.1713 for more information or to set up a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/261082
Property Id 261082

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5795030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6704 N Artesian Ave 2N have any available units?
6704 N Artesian Ave 2N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6704 N Artesian Ave 2N have?
Some of 6704 N Artesian Ave 2N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6704 N Artesian Ave 2N currently offering any rent specials?
6704 N Artesian Ave 2N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6704 N Artesian Ave 2N pet-friendly?
Yes, 6704 N Artesian Ave 2N is pet friendly.
Does 6704 N Artesian Ave 2N offer parking?
Yes, 6704 N Artesian Ave 2N does offer parking.
Does 6704 N Artesian Ave 2N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6704 N Artesian Ave 2N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6704 N Artesian Ave 2N have a pool?
No, 6704 N Artesian Ave 2N does not have a pool.
Does 6704 N Artesian Ave 2N have accessible units?
No, 6704 N Artesian Ave 2N does not have accessible units.
Does 6704 N Artesian Ave 2N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6704 N Artesian Ave 2N has units with dishwashers.
