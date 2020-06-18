All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
6629 N GLENWOOD
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

6629 N GLENWOOD

6629 North Glenwood Avenue · (708) 469-9160
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6629 North Glenwood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
Incredibly Spacious & Sunny 2 Bedroom w/ Exposed Brick, Extra Storage and Stone Fireplace! Beautifully maintained two bed, one bathroom on tree-lined street close to shopping, Loyola, cafes and more. Unit is incredibly spacious with large living room, stone fireplace, sun nook, large dedicated dining room, ceiling fans, portable dishwasher and massive private storage on back porch. Exposed brick. Large 25000 BTU window AC units professionally installed. High efficiency newer windows throughout with argon between glass panes for noise reduction. Radiant heat. Building has common area for natural gas grilling and entertaining. Laundry and bike room in building. Garage parking available for additional $145 and Additional storage available in building for rent. Building has secure entry. One dog permitted with $35/mo. pet rent; one or two neutered cats at no charge. Available immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6629 N GLENWOOD have any available units?
6629 N GLENWOOD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6629 N GLENWOOD have?
Some of 6629 N GLENWOOD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6629 N GLENWOOD currently offering any rent specials?
6629 N GLENWOOD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6629 N GLENWOOD pet-friendly?
Yes, 6629 N GLENWOOD is pet friendly.
Does 6629 N GLENWOOD offer parking?
Yes, 6629 N GLENWOOD does offer parking.
Does 6629 N GLENWOOD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6629 N GLENWOOD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6629 N GLENWOOD have a pool?
No, 6629 N GLENWOOD does not have a pool.
Does 6629 N GLENWOOD have accessible units?
No, 6629 N GLENWOOD does not have accessible units.
Does 6629 N GLENWOOD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6629 N GLENWOOD has units with dishwashers.
