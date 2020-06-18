6629 N GLENWOOD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill bike storage garage

Incredibly Spacious & Sunny 2 Bedroom w/ Exposed Brick, Extra Storage and Stone Fireplace! Beautifully maintained two bed, one bathroom on tree-lined street close to shopping, Loyola, cafes and more. Unit is incredibly spacious with large living room, stone fireplace, sun nook, large dedicated dining room, ceiling fans, portable dishwasher and massive private storage on back porch. Exposed brick. Large 25000 BTU window AC units professionally installed. High efficiency newer windows throughout with argon between glass panes for noise reduction. Radiant heat. Building has common area for natural gas grilling and entertaining. Laundry and bike room in building. Garage parking available for additional $145 and Additional storage available in building for rent. Building has secure entry. One dog permitted with $35/mo. pet rent; one or two neutered cats at no charge. Available immediately!