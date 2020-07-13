All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

6603 N Campbell Ave 3

6603 North Campbell Avenue · (773) 491-1713
Location

6603 North Campbell Avenue, Chicago, IL 60645
West Ridge

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,425

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dogs allowed
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 West Rogers Park Recent Rehab! In-Unit W/D - Property Id: 303030

2BR / 1BA West Rogers Park Recent Rehab! In-Unit W/D, Granite and Stainless Steel Kitchen, and Hardwood Floors Throughout!

2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Apartment newly rehabbed apartment in Great West Rogers Park Location. A close walk to the Warren Park and Golf Course. This apartment has modern features including:

-In-Unit Washer & Dryer
-Central Heat and Air Conditioning
-Modern Kitchen
-Stainless Steel Appliances Including Dishwasher
-Granite Countertops
-Spacious Bedrooms
-Modern Bathroom
-Hardwood Flooring Throughout
-Attached Back Porch
-Large Courtyard Area

This building is located in West Rogers Park near the Devon Shopping Center and Warren Park. Walk to shopping, dining, and entertainment along Devon!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303030
Property Id 303030

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5933738)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6603 N Campbell Ave 3 have any available units?
6603 N Campbell Ave 3 has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6603 N Campbell Ave 3 have?
Some of 6603 N Campbell Ave 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6603 N Campbell Ave 3 currently offering any rent specials?
6603 N Campbell Ave 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6603 N Campbell Ave 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6603 N Campbell Ave 3 is pet friendly.
Does 6603 N Campbell Ave 3 offer parking?
No, 6603 N Campbell Ave 3 does not offer parking.
Does 6603 N Campbell Ave 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6603 N Campbell Ave 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6603 N Campbell Ave 3 have a pool?
No, 6603 N Campbell Ave 3 does not have a pool.
Does 6603 N Campbell Ave 3 have accessible units?
No, 6603 N Campbell Ave 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 6603 N Campbell Ave 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6603 N Campbell Ave 3 has units with dishwashers.
