Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

6315 N Mobile 2nd flr

6315 North Mobile Avenue · (773) 218-7907
Location

6315 North Mobile Avenue, Chicago, IL 60646
Norwood Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2nd flr · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bed w/garage , storage unit enclosed back porch - Property Id: 50441

2 bed/1 bath in Norwood Park near Milwaukee/Devon with one garage space and enclosed back porch ideal for office/den. Living/dining combined, hardwood floors, new windows. Remodeled kitchen & bath. Enclosed back stairs leads to coin operated laundry & large storage unit in basement. Many closets. Gas forced heat/central AC. Tenant pays gas & electric. Non-smoking building, no pets. Close to public transportation, walk to grocery shopping, forest preserves and Superdawg. $30 non-refundable app fee per tenant required for credit/background checks. $2000 security deposit. Available June 1st. Serious inquiries please call 773-218-7907, no text. 13 month lease.
Approximately 1100 sf
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/50441
Property Id 50441

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5841728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6315 N Mobile 2nd flr have any available units?
6315 N Mobile 2nd flr has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6315 N Mobile 2nd flr have?
Some of 6315 N Mobile 2nd flr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6315 N Mobile 2nd flr currently offering any rent specials?
6315 N Mobile 2nd flr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6315 N Mobile 2nd flr pet-friendly?
No, 6315 N Mobile 2nd flr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 6315 N Mobile 2nd flr offer parking?
Yes, 6315 N Mobile 2nd flr does offer parking.
Does 6315 N Mobile 2nd flr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6315 N Mobile 2nd flr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6315 N Mobile 2nd flr have a pool?
No, 6315 N Mobile 2nd flr does not have a pool.
Does 6315 N Mobile 2nd flr have accessible units?
No, 6315 N Mobile 2nd flr does not have accessible units.
Does 6315 N Mobile 2nd flr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6315 N Mobile 2nd flr does not have units with dishwashers.
