6315 N Mobile 2nd flr

2 bed/1 bath in Norwood Park near Milwaukee/Devon with one garage space and enclosed back porch ideal for office/den. Living/dining combined, hardwood floors, new windows. Remodeled kitchen & bath. Enclosed back stairs leads to coin operated laundry & large storage unit in basement. Many closets. Gas forced heat/central AC. Tenant pays gas & electric. Non-smoking building, no pets. Close to public transportation, walk to grocery shopping, forest preserves and Superdawg. $30 non-refundable app fee per tenant required for credit/background checks. $2000 security deposit. Available June 1st. Serious inquiries please call 773-218-7907, no text. 13 month lease.

Approximately 1100 sf

No Pets Allowed



