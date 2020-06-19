6259 N LAKEWOOD

Amenities

Three bedroom apartment is located on a quiet tree lined street just two blocks from train and Loyola University in a beautiful vintage building in sought after Edgewater Glen. This unit features an inviting living room with fireplace with built-in bookshelves, dining room, kitchen, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and window blinds throughout. Walking distance to great neighborhood dining, entertainment, shopping and Lake Shore Drive. Close to convenient public transportation, only 2 blocks to the "Red-Line" train (Granville stop). only 20 minutes to downtown Chicago Laundry facilities in the building HEAT and HOT WATER INCLUDED * Pictures are of a similar unit in the building.