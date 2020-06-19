All apartments in Chicago
6259 N LAKEWOOD
Last updated March 18 2020 at 8:07 PM

6259 N LAKEWOOD

6259 North Lakewood Avenue · (708) 469-9160
Location

6259 North Lakewood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Three bedroom apartment is located on a quiet tree lined street just two blocks from train and Loyola University in a beautiful vintage building in sought after Edgewater Glen. This unit features an inviting living room with fireplace with built-in bookshelves, dining room, kitchen, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and window blinds throughout. Walking distance to great neighborhood dining, entertainment, shopping and Lake Shore Drive. Close to convenient public transportation, only 2 blocks to the "Red-Line" train (Granville stop). only 20 minutes to downtown Chicago Laundry facilities in the building HEAT and HOT WATER INCLUDED * Pictures are of a similar unit in the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6259 N LAKEWOOD have any available units?
6259 N LAKEWOOD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6259 N LAKEWOOD have?
Some of 6259 N LAKEWOOD's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6259 N LAKEWOOD currently offering any rent specials?
6259 N LAKEWOOD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6259 N LAKEWOOD pet-friendly?
No, 6259 N LAKEWOOD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 6259 N LAKEWOOD offer parking?
No, 6259 N LAKEWOOD does not offer parking.
Does 6259 N LAKEWOOD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6259 N LAKEWOOD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6259 N LAKEWOOD have a pool?
No, 6259 N LAKEWOOD does not have a pool.
Does 6259 N LAKEWOOD have accessible units?
No, 6259 N LAKEWOOD does not have accessible units.
Does 6259 N LAKEWOOD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6259 N LAKEWOOD does not have units with dishwashers.
