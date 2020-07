Amenities

Langley Beauty - Property Id: 316343



Welcome home to this stunning apartment home located in Woodlawn! Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout with tile in the kitchen dining bathroom! Sizable kitchen offers stainless appliances and a large island to gather friends and loved ones! Also had a den for additional living room space, with a beautiful fenced in backyard! Laundry on site! Contact me for a private showing today!!

No Pets Allowed



