607 West Wrightwood Avenue

Beautiful cozy 2 bedroom Remodel condo in the heart of Lincoln Park. All hardwood dark floors, maple kitchen cabinets with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Beautiful back splash and under mount cabinet lighting. Custom Crown molding, closet shelving and mirror sliding doors. 2" white faux blinds. Marble bathroom. Freshly painted in light gray. Huge outdoor patio. Keyed entry into the building. Close to bus stop, walk to all restaurants, Fullerton beach walk way. Lincoln Park Zoo. Minutes to down town. A must see. Also, Agent owned **Free Indoor Heated Parking** Security Deposit $500 non-refundable.