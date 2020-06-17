All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:24 AM

Location

607 West Wrightwood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 215 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful cozy 2 bedroom Remodel condo in the heart of Lincoln Park. All hardwood dark floors, maple kitchen cabinets with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Beautiful back splash and under mount cabinet lighting. Custom Crown molding, closet shelving and mirror sliding doors. 2" white faux blinds. Marble bathroom. Freshly painted in light gray. Huge outdoor patio. Keyed entry into the building. Close to bus stop, walk to all restaurants, Fullerton beach walk way. Lincoln Park Zoo. Minutes to down town. A must see. Also, Agent owned **Free Indoor Heated Parking** Security Deposit $500 non-refundable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 West Wrightwood Avenue have any available units?
607 West Wrightwood Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 607 West Wrightwood Avenue have?
Some of 607 West Wrightwood Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 West Wrightwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
607 West Wrightwood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 West Wrightwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 607 West Wrightwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 607 West Wrightwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 607 West Wrightwood Avenue does offer parking.
Does 607 West Wrightwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 West Wrightwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 West Wrightwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 607 West Wrightwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 607 West Wrightwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 607 West Wrightwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 607 West Wrightwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 607 West Wrightwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
