Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly bike storage

RENT INCLUDES HEAT & WATER & NO SECURITY DEPOSIT!! ANDERSONVILLE BRIGHT & SUNNY 2ND FLOOR WALK UP 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH FULL SIZE SEPARATE DINING ROOM IN A 9 UNIT BUILDING ON TREE LINED STREET! NEWER KITCHEN AND BATH. FULL SIZE SEPARATE DINING ROOM WITH GRANITE BREAKFAST BAR. LARGE BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSET! HARDWOOD FLOORS & UPDATED WINDOWS. TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC & COOKING GAS. METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED BUILDING WITH NEW CARPETING IN HALLS. COIN LAUNDRY, BIKE ROOM & STORAGE AVAILABLE IN THE BASEMENT. WALK TO STARBUCKS, PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION AND ANDERSONVILLE SHOPS, PUBS & RESTAURANTS ON CLARK ST! NO ELEVATOR BUILDING. STREET PARKING IS AVAILABLE. 1 CAT OK. SORRY NO DOGS. STEPS FROM FUTURE METRA STOP AT PETERSON/RIDGE STATION EXPECTED IN 2022. AMPLE STREET PARKING. $450 NON REFUNDABLE MOVE IN DEPOSIT