Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Come check out this spacious 2BR/1BA unit in the beautiful Arcadia Terrace neighborhood. The unit features a large living and dining room with plenty of windows for natural lighting. The open kitchen has lots of counter and storage space. Both bedrooms are a good size and even include an extra den/office space. The building also has free laundry and storage in the basement and heat is included in the rent. The back yard is perfect for relaxing. The property is tucked away by Peterson and Western, giving great access to West Ridge, Edgewater and Lincoln Square!