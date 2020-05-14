All apartments in Chicago
56 West 15th Street.
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

56 West 15th Street

56 West 15th Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1719778
Location

56 West 15th Street, Chicago, IL 60605
Near South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$3,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful South Loop 2 BR/2BA Duplex with Spacious 400 Sq Ft Patio!!
Beautiful South Loop 2BR/2B Duplex with Spacious 400 Sq Ft Patio!! Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, Granite counter tops, Custom Back splash and Breakfast Bar! Carpet in Bedrooms and Upstairs Hall. Floor to Ceiling Windows. Beautiful View of the City and Lots of Natural Light. Master Suite has a Walk-In Organized Closet and Master Bath. 2nd Bed with Organized Closet. 1 Block to Mariano's, Cottontail Park, and the South Loop School! New Front Load Laundry! HEATED GARAGE SPACE AND STORAGE CAGE INCLUDED IN PRICE.

Amenities:
Elevator, Storage, WiFi, Balcony, Dishwasher, Hardwood
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 56 West 15th Street have any available units?
56 West 15th Street has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 56 West 15th Street have?
Some of 56 West 15th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 West 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
56 West 15th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 West 15th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 56 West 15th Street is pet friendly.
Does 56 West 15th Street offer parking?
Yes, 56 West 15th Street does offer parking.
Does 56 West 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56 West 15th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 West 15th Street have a pool?
No, 56 West 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 56 West 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 56 West 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 56 West 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 56 West 15th Street has units with dishwashers.

