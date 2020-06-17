544 WEST BRIAR PLACE

Amenities

Charming Studio Apartment in Lakeview!

Located right at the intersections of Broadway, and Briar place, our building is a charming walk up building ideally located on a quiet tree-lined street in the absolute heart of LAKEVIEW. Literally just steps from countless incredible bars restaurants and cafés on Broadway including Intelligentsia, Bar Pastoral, Mortar and Pestle and more, the bus system off of Broadway and Halsted, gyms including the Lakeview Athletic Club, and lots of other entertainment including comedy clubs and theaters, and plenty of other neighborhood conveniences! The building has beautiful vintage charm and offers communal courtyards in the front and rear of the building. The apartments themselves feature hardwood floors throughout, good natural sunlight, and nicely finished kitchens and baths. Additionally the building has laundry facilities onsite, bike storage, and a 24-hour on-site building superintendent providing tenants daily peace of mind and ensuring that all packages find their way home safely. **Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.