Chicago, IL
544 WEST BRIAR PLACE
Last updated September 29 2019 at 11:24 AM

544 WEST BRIAR PLACE

544 West Briar Place · (805) 901-2656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

544 West Briar Place, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
bike storage
media room
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
bike storage
media room
Charming Studio Apartment in Lakeview!
Located right at the intersections of Broadway, and Briar place, our building is a charming walk up building ideally located on a quiet tree-lined street in the absolute heart of LAKEVIEW. Literally just steps from countless incredible bars restaurants and caf&eacute;s on Broadway including Intelligentsia, Bar Pastoral, Mortar and Pestle and more, the bus system off of Broadway and Halsted, gyms including the Lakeview Athletic Club, and lots of other entertainment including comedy clubs and theaters, and plenty of other neighborhood conveniences! The building has beautiful vintage charm and offers communal courtyards in the front and rear of the building. The apartments themselves feature hardwood floors throughout, good natural sunlight, and nicely finished kitchens and baths. Additionally the building has laundry facilities onsite, bike storage, and a 24-hour on-site building superintendent providing tenants daily peace of mind and ensuring that all packages find their way home safely. **Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 544 WEST BRIAR PLACE have any available units?
544 WEST BRIAR PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 544 WEST BRIAR PLACE have?
Some of 544 WEST BRIAR PLACE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and bike storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 544 WEST BRIAR PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
544 WEST BRIAR PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 544 WEST BRIAR PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 544 WEST BRIAR PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 544 WEST BRIAR PLACE offer parking?
No, 544 WEST BRIAR PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 544 WEST BRIAR PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 544 WEST BRIAR PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 544 WEST BRIAR PLACE have a pool?
No, 544 WEST BRIAR PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 544 WEST BRIAR PLACE have accessible units?
No, 544 WEST BRIAR PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 544 WEST BRIAR PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 544 WEST BRIAR PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
