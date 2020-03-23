All apartments in Chicago
527 W ALDINE AVE
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

527 W ALDINE AVE

527 West Aldine Avenue · (312) 672-1023
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

527 West Aldine Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
bike storage
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bike storage
media room
Must See 2BR in East Lake View! Large 2 bedroom with large rooms, abundant closet space and hardwood floors. Building features laundry room, bike storage and on-site maintenance. Literally steps to Lake Michigan, the lakeshore path, countless great bars and restaurants, cafés and shopping, theaters and entertainment, Broadway and downtown express buses, and the Belmont L station, this location is as convenient as it gets. Live to the fullest in one of Chicago's best neighborhoods! The building offers onsite laundry, 24 building superintendant, and is pet friendly! *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 527 W ALDINE AVE have any available units?
527 W ALDINE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 527 W ALDINE AVE have?
Some of 527 W ALDINE AVE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 527 W ALDINE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
527 W ALDINE AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 527 W ALDINE AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 527 W ALDINE AVE is pet friendly.
Does 527 W ALDINE AVE offer parking?
No, 527 W ALDINE AVE does not offer parking.
Does 527 W ALDINE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 527 W ALDINE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 527 W ALDINE AVE have a pool?
No, 527 W ALDINE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 527 W ALDINE AVE have accessible units?
No, 527 W ALDINE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 527 W ALDINE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 527 W ALDINE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
