527 W ALDINE AVE

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly bike storage media room

Must See 2BR in East Lake View! Large 2 bedroom with large rooms, abundant closet space and hardwood floors. Building features laundry room, bike storage and on-site maintenance. Literally steps to Lake Michigan, the lakeshore path, countless great bars and restaurants, cafés and shopping, theaters and entertainment, Broadway and downtown express buses, and the Belmont L station, this location is as convenient as it gets. Live to the fullest in one of Chicago's best neighborhoods! The building offers onsite laundry, 24 building superintendant, and is pet friendly! *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building