All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 520 North Halsted Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
520 North Halsted Street
Last updated May 22 2020 at 1:37 AM

520 North Halsted Street

520 North Halsted Street · (502) 641-9394
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Town
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

520 North Halsted Street, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 418 · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1770 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
internet access
media room
Oversized 3 bed 2 bath condo in booming River West location. Conveniently located right at the Grand Ave Blue Line stop. Just blocks to Fulton Market and West Loop to the south, and Wicker Park and Ukrainian Village to the northwest. Nicely updated unit with large kitchen featuring 42" maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops and breakfast peninsula. Separate living and dining spaces with added bay window leading to north facing balcony. Huge master suite with walk-in closet, and master bath with double sink and separate shower and tub. Large 3rd bedroom has closet but no windows - could also function as a great theatre room. Assessments include Cable/Internet. Great building with sundeck, exercise and party rooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 North Halsted Street have any available units?
520 North Halsted Street has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 North Halsted Street have?
Some of 520 North Halsted Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 North Halsted Street currently offering any rent specials?
520 North Halsted Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 North Halsted Street pet-friendly?
No, 520 North Halsted Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 520 North Halsted Street offer parking?
Yes, 520 North Halsted Street does offer parking.
Does 520 North Halsted Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 520 North Halsted Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 North Halsted Street have a pool?
No, 520 North Halsted Street does not have a pool.
Does 520 North Halsted Street have accessible units?
No, 520 North Halsted Street does not have accessible units.
Does 520 North Halsted Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 North Halsted Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 520 North Halsted Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2318 North Southport Ave. Apt.
2318 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
4114 W Washington Blvd
4114 W Washington Blvd
Chicago, IL 60624
320 N Mason Ave
320 N Mason Ave
Chicago, IL 60644
553 W Oakdale Ave
553 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Midpointe Apartments
4050 W 115th St
Chicago, IL 60655
644 West Surf
644 W Surf St
Chicago, IL 60657
6715 S Dorchester
6715 S Dorchester Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
West77
77 West Huron
Chicago, IL 60654

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity