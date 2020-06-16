520 North Halsted Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage internet access media room

Oversized 3 bed 2 bath condo in booming River West location. Conveniently located right at the Grand Ave Blue Line stop. Just blocks to Fulton Market and West Loop to the south, and Wicker Park and Ukrainian Village to the northwest. Nicely updated unit with large kitchen featuring 42" maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops and breakfast peninsula. Separate living and dining spaces with added bay window leading to north facing balcony. Huge master suite with walk-in closet, and master bath with double sink and separate shower and tub. Large 3rd bedroom has closet but no windows - could also function as a great theatre room. Assessments include Cable/Internet. Great building with sundeck, exercise and party rooms.