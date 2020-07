514 W Deming Pl 1N

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking dogs allowed

SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT FOR RENT - Property Id: 281227



SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT FOR RENT IN PRIME LINCOLN PARK. UNIT FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS, UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATH, GYM, AND LAUNDRY ON SITE. Parking Available for additional fee per month. Up to 2 cats per apartment, sorry no dogs. *Photos might be of a similar unit in the building.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/514-w-deming-pl-chicago-il-unit-1n/281227

No Dogs Allowed



