512 West Cornelia Ave. Apt.

Amenities
- Great East Lakeview location / Lots of Great Updates!
- Larger main living space w/ half wall to tuck your bed behind
- Freshly updated Modern Kitchen w/ mahogany cabinets & SS appliance (Inc, DW)
- Granite counter tops
- Breakfast nook
- Modern bath w/ fresh tile work
- Good closet space - better than most 1 bedrooms have
Every Unit at 512-20 W. Cornelia comes with FREE HEAT and FREE COOKING GAS! The building has a laundry room and an assigned building engineer. Close to Everything! Under 5 minutes from the Lake, Jewel Treasure Island, local and Express bus. Only 5 blocks to El.
ICM Properties, Inc. is a professional management company with over 45 years experience, 24 hour emergency call center.
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT!!
Cornelia & Sheridan
