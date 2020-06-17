512 West Cornelia Ave. Apt.

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher 24hr maintenance recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry 24hr maintenance

- Great East Lakeview location / Lots of Great Updates!

- Larger main living space w/ half wall to tuck your bed behind

- Freshly updated Modern Kitchen w/ mahogany cabinets & SS appliance (Inc, DW)

- Granite counter tops

- Breakfast nook

- Modern bath w/ fresh tile work

- Good closet space - better than most 1 bedrooms have



Every Unit at 512-20 W. Cornelia comes with FREE HEAT and FREE COOKING GAS! The building has a laundry room and an assigned building engineer. Close to Everything! Under 5 minutes from the Lake, Jewel Treasure Island, local and Express bus. Only 5 blocks to El.



ICM Properties, Inc. is a professional management company with over 45 years experience, 24 hour emergency call center.



NO SECURITY DEPOSIT!!



Cornelia & Sheridan



Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange a showing @ 773 549-5443



(RLNE3983447)