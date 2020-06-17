All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 512 West Cornelia Ave. Apt..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
512 West Cornelia Ave. Apt.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

512 West Cornelia Ave. Apt.

512 West Cornelia Avenue · (773) 549-5443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

512 West Cornelia Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit REHAB Convertible Studio - FREE Heat Close to Lake! · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
- Great East Lakeview location / Lots of Great Updates!
- Larger main living space w/ half wall to tuck your bed behind
- Freshly updated Modern Kitchen w/ mahogany cabinets & SS appliance (Inc, DW)
- Granite counter tops
- Breakfast nook
- Modern bath w/ fresh tile work
- Good closet space - better than most 1 bedrooms have

Every Unit at 512-20 W. Cornelia comes with FREE HEAT and FREE COOKING GAS! The building has a laundry room and an assigned building engineer. Close to Everything! Under 5 minutes from the Lake, Jewel Treasure Island, local and Express bus. Only 5 blocks to El.

ICM Properties, Inc. is a professional management company with over 45 years experience, 24 hour emergency call center.

NO SECURITY DEPOSIT!!

Cornelia & Sheridan

Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange a showing @ 773 549-5443

To see a list of other ICM properties in your price range go to our website @ http://www.icmproperties.com/find.php

(RLNE3983447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 West Cornelia Ave. Apt. have any available units?
512 West Cornelia Ave. Apt. has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 West Cornelia Ave. Apt. have?
Some of 512 West Cornelia Ave. Apt.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 West Cornelia Ave. Apt. currently offering any rent specials?
512 West Cornelia Ave. Apt. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 West Cornelia Ave. Apt. pet-friendly?
No, 512 West Cornelia Ave. Apt. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 512 West Cornelia Ave. Apt. offer parking?
No, 512 West Cornelia Ave. Apt. does not offer parking.
Does 512 West Cornelia Ave. Apt. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 West Cornelia Ave. Apt. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 West Cornelia Ave. Apt. have a pool?
No, 512 West Cornelia Ave. Apt. does not have a pool.
Does 512 West Cornelia Ave. Apt. have accessible units?
No, 512 West Cornelia Ave. Apt. does not have accessible units.
Does 512 West Cornelia Ave. Apt. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 West Cornelia Ave. Apt. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 512 West Cornelia Ave. Apt.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5326-5336 S. Greenwood Avenue
5326 S Greenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Grace Shores
639 West Grace Street
Chicago, IL 60613
443 Wrightwood
443 W Wrightwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Eleven Thirty
1130 S Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60605
5400-5406 S. Maryland Avenue
5400-5406 S Maryland Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
2730 N Wayne
2730 North Wayne Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
7263 S Coles
7263 S Coles Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
Hubbard221
221 W Hubbard St
Chicago, IL 60654

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity